Jazz Jennings addressed body-shaming comments she received while debuting a new swimsuit photo on social media.

“‘You don’t love your body, you changed it,’ I understand this point, but I have a different perspective,” Jazz, 23, wrote via Instagram in a lengthy caption alongside a photo of her wearing a black one-piece bathing suit on Sunday, June 23. “Sometimes, loving yourself and your body means honoring your desire to make a change.”

The reality TV alum compared altering her appearance to going to the gym, noting that these changes “boost confidence” and “enhance your image.”

“How you look is important in this world because it influences how we perceive one another,” she continued. “Our bodies are our vessels, and everyone should have autonomy over how they treat theirs, whether it’s through diet, exercise, how we dress, makeup, or surgery. You do what makes you feel better about yourself.”

The I Am Jazz star then slammed the “appearance-focused world” and called out others who felt it was their place to “tell someone else what to do.”

“I feel most confident presenting as the feminine woman I am. That’s how I want to be perceived. Loving myself and my body means taking the steps and making the changes that help me feel my best and present myself authentically. I hope that makes sense and that you can appreciate my perspective.”

She concluded her message expecting “a lot of contrasting opinions” but asked users in the comment section to be “respectful of others in this discourse.”

“If loving your body meant you could never change it, what about Botox and tattoos and hair color and makeup? You do you, girl. You’re fabulous and an inspiration,” one user wrote in support of the reality star. Meanwhile, another fan added, “These same people wear glasses, style their hair, wear makeup, etc but are debating body positivity!! Incredible.”

“No different than breast augmentation or a nose job. You do you. It’s nobodies damn business,” a third quipped.

Jazz is no stranger to vulnerability on social media; she has been candid about her fluctuating weight over the years, with her body image struggles documented on the TLC series.

“As many of you know, I have severe struggles when it comes to binge-eating, but lately I have been taking control of my life and being more conscious about what I put into my body,” she previously told her fans in a 2019 social media post. “It’s super hard because food is SO DAMN GOOD, but my health is important and I know I will succeed while still being able to eat what I want in a controlled manner. I got this and so do all of you in everything you try!”

Jazz celebrated a 70-pound weight loss milestone in January, celebrating the achievement with a beach day. “Feeling happier and healthier than I’ve been in years,” she told her fans. “I still have a ways to go, but I’m so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit.”