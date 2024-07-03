Jay Leno was seen out with his ailing wife, Mavis Leno — in photos obtained by In Touch — and while she appeared to be a large bruise around her eye, a source tells us it was not a black eye.

Jay, 74, and Mavis, 77, were spotted running errands in Los Angeles. The former late night talk show host’s wife sat in the passenger seat, where the mark was visible, as he drove them around. An insider said the mark was not an injury.

As In Touch previously reported, Jay was appointed as conservator of Mavis in April. In court documents, he revealed his longtime wife was suffering from dementia.

His lawyer told the court, “Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years.”

In his petition, Jay asked for permission to take over control of Mavis’ estate. He said he wanted to be able to make important decisions regarding Mavis’ health and her finances. He said he had taken care of the majority of financial matters since they wed in 1980 and would continue to do so.

The court appointed a third party to interview Mavis before it signed off on Jay’s request. The official raved about Jay after meeting with the entertainer and his wife. He told the court, “Ms. Leno was a delightful person, and although it was clear she had cognitive impairment, she still has a charming personality and could communicate … She reposed great faith and confidence in Mr. Leno relied on him for her protection and guidance.”

The official said Mavis’ doctor told him she “sometimes does not know her husband, nor her date of birth.” The report noted Jay treated Mavis “like gold.”

The court signed off on Jay being named conservator after reviewing the testimony and evidence presented in court.

As In Touch first reported, Jay recently asked the court to approve a living trust and will he drafted after being named conservator.

Jay told the court Mavis only has one sibling, Rikki Nicholson. He said his wife did not have any other close relatives. He said the living trust he created would ensure Mavis was taken care of in the event he passed.

In his filing, Jay said he “has more than sufficient resources to ensure excellent lifetime care in their home” for his wife.

Jay’s lawyer added, “[Jay] is concerned regarding the disposition of their community estate after the first death, whether he predeceases [Mavis] or [Mavis] predeceases him. He wants to be certain that his wife, [Mavis], is provided for in the same manner as she is now, and that their joint testamentary wishes are fulfilled,” his lawyer added.

The attorney added, “Upon the death of the first of [Jay] or [Mavis] to pass the proposed trust directs the trustee to distribute a pecuniary gift to fund the Leno support trust for the benefit of [Mavis’] brother and sole living heir, Rikki Nicholson, and [Jay’s] nephew, Richard Leno, with each such beneficiary entitled to discretionary distributions from the trust according to each beneficiary’s needs This satisfies [Mavis] interest in ensuring that her brother is financially secure.”

In his filing, the former Tonight Show host said the remaining assets will be distributed to the J.D.M. Foundation, which he started in 1988.