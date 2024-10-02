Jax Taylor disputed his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright’s claim that they split in January in his response to her divorce, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jax, 45, responded to Brittany’s divorce without the help of a lawyer. In his paperwork, filled out with a pen, Jax agreed the marriage was over and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

However, he said they split on September 26, unlike Brittany, who claimed they split months before.

Jax agreed that Brittany, 35, should be awarded primary custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz. He did not check the boxes to terminate spousal support to Brittany but noted that the issues can be worked out at a later date.

In his filing, he also noted he owned separate property, which is a “home.”

Jax said there was no community assets to be divided.

As In Touch previously reported, Brittany filed for divorce from Jax on August 27 after five years of marriage.

The reality star filed her petition in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In her filing, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She listed the date of separation as January 24, a short time before they announced their separation to the public. Brittany demanded primary legal and physical custody of their child. She proposed that Jax have visitation.

She asked the court to block either party from being awarded spousal support in the divorce.

As In Touch first reported, Brittany served Jax with the divorce papers hours after filing her case in court in August. She had a process server serve her ex at his new home, only miles away from the $1.9 million home they shared.

Jax and Brittany got engaged in 2018 and wed in 2019. The breakup is currently being filmed for season 2 of Bravo’s The Valley.

Earlier this month, Jax revealed he completed treatment for mental health issues.

He told his fans, “A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself. After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD.”

Jax continued, “It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it.”

As In Touch first reported, Brittany and Jax’s costar Jesse Lally recently responded to his estranged wife Michelle Lally’s petition for divorce. The couple, who split in October 2023, agreed to share legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter Isabella.

For spousal support, Jesse said the issue would be “determined by written agreement of the parties.” The case has yet to be finalized.