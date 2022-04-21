Fans were surprised to learn that Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim were dating when the pair went Instagram official in July 2021 — however they were equally surprised when the new couple announced their split just six months later. Despite the break up, the two continue to be on good terms and the luxury real estate agent only continues to put money in the bank.

The 45-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Needless to say, the bulk of his earnings have come from his vast success in real estate.

Jason is the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group, a brokerage representing luxury buyers and sellers in Los Angeles. Over the years, he has worked with many high-profile clients, including Nicole Scherzinger, Orlando Bloom, Chloë Grace Moretz, Taye Diggs, Dakota Johnson, Kris Humphries and Jessica Alba.

In 2020, the Palo Alto native was recognized by the Wall Street Journal and REAL Trends “Best Real Estate Agents in America” as the top agent in the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip area, as well as the top agent in Los Angeles and eighth top agent in the country. He was also recognized as the Best Real Estate Agent Worldwide by the International Property Awards for 2020-2021.

Jason, his brother, Brett Oppenheim, and the rest of the company’s agents — including Chrishell, 40 — are the subjects of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, which started airing in March 2019. The show has aired four seasons so far and has been renewed for one more in the future.

Prior to his lucrative career in real estate, Jason worked as an attorney with the international law firm O’Melveny & Myers from 2003 to 2007. He represented clients in corporate law cases during his time there.

Photo Courtesy of Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Chrishell revealed that she and the former lawyer were together when she shared photos from a group trip to Capri on Wednesday. She and Jason cuddled up close for one snapshot, while the couple posed with costars Mary Fitzgerald and husband Romain Bonnett, Jason’s brother, Brett and his now-ex-girlfriend, Tina Louise.

Later that day, the real estate mogul opened up about the new romance. “Chrishell and I became close friends, and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Jason revealed to In Touch about the pair’s growing bond. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

While Selling Sunset fans were excited to watch their blossoming romance unfold on screen, the pair would confirm their breakup just six months later. Citing wanting different things “regarding a family”, the former couple “remain best friends,” according to an Instagram Story shared by Jason.