Another Duggar is in trouble with the law! Jason Duggar, the little brother of disgraced reality TV star Josh Duggar, stands accused of operating an Arkansas construction business without a license, according to a bombshell fraud and breach of contract lawsuit as previously reported by In Touch.

Self-proclaimed contractor Jason, 24, was recently hit with a suit by a homeowner accusing the former Counting On kid of neglecting to make contractual repairs to a $350,000 three-bedroom house purchased in September 2023.

Mark L. Thompson charges Duggar committed fraud by claiming to be a licensed contractor capable of making a laundry list of repairs to a newly constructed home in Bella Vista, Arkansas. Jason allegedly “deceived the Plaintiff” by not “disclosing that he was not licensed and by not completing the repairs identified” on the purchasing contract, according to legal papers.

After months of delay, court documents say Jason tried to slither away by texting, “Mark I have a question for you, instead of coming back several times and you getting upset with me and me getting upset with you, what if I cut you a final check for however much you think it’s gonna cost to get these things. [Then] you sign a contract saying we are no longer responsible for any additional fixes on the home inspection repair list.”

Thompson’s lawyer, Andrew Myers, exclusively tells In Touch that he doesn’t know why Jason and his codefendant, Madison Holding, LLC, are trying to skip out on the repairs, which include fixes on the roof, bathroom grout work, cracked drywall, and about two dozen other touch-ups.

“We’ve been trying to get this resolved going on a year now, and it’s been like pulling teeth,” says Myers. “Usually, it’s pretty easy to fix all of this.”

Jason Duggar/Instagram

Jason, whose 36-year-old brother Josh is serving 12 years in federal prison for downloading child porn, hung up when called by In Touch.

But Kristyn Hutson, the coordinator for the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board, says the license for the Duggar’s Build Masters Construction company lapsed in September 2023 because he didn’t provide the state agency with the required financial records.

“They didn’t follow through, and I don’t know why,” Hutson exclusively tells In Touch. “It’s against the law to build a house without a license provided you are not the one that’s going to live in it. If they are caught working without a license, then they could be fined at least $400 a day.”

The lawsuit followed the heels of much more positive news: Jason proposed to Maddie Grace on August 24, just three months after they made their courtship public.

“On 8/24, Jase asked me to marry him, and I could not be more excited!! Thank you @kaylajohnsonphoto_ for capturing this special moment so beautifully,” Maddie wrote in the caption. In the snaps, Jason got on one knee at the beach, surrounded by a heart-shaped arrangement of red roses. The center of the display read, “Will you marry me?”

Jason chimed in the comment section under the photo and added, “She said yes!”