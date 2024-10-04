Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace's Wedding Date Revealed (EXCL)

Wedding bells! Counting On alum Jason Duggar and his fiancée Maddie Grace‘s wedding date has been revealed, In Touch can exclusively confirm — and the couple is likely already married!

The couple listed their wedding date on October 3, according to a listing on The Knot viewed by In Touch. The wedding location is listed as Tennessee, however, it’s unclear if the wedding took place considering the stated was devastated by Hurricane Helene last week.

The newlyweds got engaged just three months revealing their relationship, breaking the news via Instagram on August 30.

“8/24, Jase asked me to marry him, and I could not be more excited!! Thank you @kaylajohnsonphoto_ for capturing this special moment so beautifully,” Maddie captioned a photo of a heart-shaped display of roses on a beach with “Will You Marry Me?” written inside.

After the announcement, some perplexed onlookers noticed Maddie had already changed her last name to Duggar on Instagram.

“Why has she already changed her last name?!? Shouldn’t that be done on the wedding day?” a confused follower wrote.

It’s likely she preemptively changed the name to avoid someone else from grabbing it before they were actually married.

Fans have also speculated about the date of their upcoming wedding, as the couple has been cryptic regarding their relationship before.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 24, first shared a set of photos with his then-girlfriend on May 30, with Maddie’s face obscured in pictures of the two of them at the beach. This prompted fans to guess whether or not the two were actually dating.

Later in early June, Jason reshared the photo of his arm around Maddie from her account. She had captioned the picture, “Best wedding date ever.”

“I couldn’t agree more,” he wrote, following the comment with a kissy face emoji.

Their romance, as depicted on social media, seemed to go against the Duggar family tradition around dating. The fundamentalist Christian family keeps strict rules for what they call a period of courting, or “dating with a purpose,” which means the couples should have intent to marry and that their dates are supervised by chaperones and have almost no physical contact.

Most of the other Duggar children have obeyed the tight rules over the years, but the photos Jason and Maddie posted seem to break with the tradition.

In the beach photos, the two are touching, with Maddie putting her hands on Jason’s face while he keeps his around her hips. In another, Jason twirls Maddie, spinning her dress out around her.

Beyond physical contact, Maddie’s dress from their wedding date is a bit more revealing and what most of the Duggars typically wear, which means she may not adhere to the Duggar family’s strict modesty dress code.

The timing of their wedding comes amid some legal drama for Jason. It Seems like his new bride will be standing alongside her husband as he continues battling a fraud and breach of contract lawsuit that alleges he operated an Arkansas construction business without a license.

On the Duggar family’s website, Jason – the younger brother of the disgraced Josh Duggar, who is serving 12 years in federal prison after he was convicted on child porn charges — claims he renovates, flips and builds houses “as a licensed contractor.” Though, a homeowner accused the former Counting On kid of neglecting to make contractual repairs to a $350,000 three-bedroom house purchased in September 2023.

Mark L. Thompson says Jason committed fraud by claiming to be a licensed contractor capable of a litany of repairs to a newly constructed home in Bella Vista, Arkansas. He claims Jason allegedly “deceived the Plaintiff” by not “disclosing that he was not licensed and by not completing the repairs identified” on the purchasing contract, according to legal papers.

The legal drama has been going on over a year, with Thompson’s lawyer describing the process as “pulling teeth.”