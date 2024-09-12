Jason Duggar Accused of Fraud, Posing as a Contractor in New Lawsuit

Jason Duggar has found himself in hot water after being accused of fraud, breach of contract, breach of warranties and negligence, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

The court documents were filed in Benton County, Arkansas, on Tuesday, September 10. They revealed that Jason, 24, was the contractor for a house bought by the plaintiff from Madison Holding, LLC, and stated that Jason’s “contractor’s license cannot be found on the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board and he does not appear to operate under a valid contractor’s license.”

The statement continued, “The contractor made false representations of material fact to Plaintiff by representing he was a licensed contractor and by representing he was making several of the repairs (e.g., to the roof), or had made repairs to the home in compliance with the addendum and warranty.”

Blogger Without a Crystal Ball was the first to report the news.

Furthermore, the plaintiff alleged that Jason failed to complete a lengthy list of repairs he was required to do by a certain date according to the contract issued to the former 19 Kids and Counting star. The list included problems with certain areas of the home such as roof repairs, grout work that had not been completed and/or repaired and drywall that was cracked. There were also alleged issues with closets in the home, including the master bedroom closet which had a rod collapse earlier this year. The plaintiff also claimed that Jason didn’t install the sod on the property that he was contracted to do, crown molding in certain areas of the home that were never repaired and a “depression” in the yard on the property that had not been filled and leveled as promised.

Jason Duggar/Instagram

In May, the plaintiff claimed that “rather than continuing with the needed repairs, [Jason] suggested that he simply pay for them to be done by someone else.” Since then, it’s alleged that both Jason and Madison Holding, LLC, have “gone silent on addressing these issues.”

A summons was issued to Jason the same day the lawsuit was filed, which In Touch also obtained.

“A lawsuit has been filed against you. The relief demanded is stated in the attached complaint. Within 30 days after service of this summons on you (not counting the day you received it) – or 60 days if you are incarcerated in any jail, penitentiary, or other correctional facility in Arkansas – you must file with the clerk of this court a written answer to the complaint or a motion under Rule 12 of the Arkansas Rules of Civil Procedure,” the letter read.

News of the lawsuit against Jason comes on the heels of a slew of recent good news for the Duggar family. In August, In Touch confirmed that Jason’s sister Jana Duggar was engaged to Stephen Wissmann. The couple went on to wed at The Grand at Willow Springs, about 30 minutes from her family’s farm in Tontitown. Less than two weeks later, Jason revealed that he was engaged to Madison Grace after a three-month long courtship. Madison, who seemingly goes by Maddie, announced the news via Instagram with a photo of herself and Jason posing on the beach in front of a display that read, “Will you marry me?”