It wasn’t pretty. At a pair of recent shows of the reunited Jane’s Addiction, frontman Perry Farrell first admitted to having trouble with his voice at a New York City gig, struggling to be heard over the band. Then on stage in Boston September 13, the 65-year-old hauled off and punched guitarist Dave Navarro, 57, shocking the crowd. After bandmates pulled the two apart, the band said it was canceling the tour and offered refunds to disappointed fans.

The backlash was quick, with some questioning whether the Lollapalooza founder, who has admitted he was a “very bad drug addict,” had gone back to his old ways. But the Queens, New York, native’s wife, Etty Lau Farrell, blasted such speculation. In an instagram post, the mom of two said he was getting some much-needed help. No, not rehab.

“Perry has appointments with an otolaryngologist and a neurologist,” she wrote, declining to comment on what she called “false narratives” about her hubby!