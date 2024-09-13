Sister Wives star Janelle Brown said her son Robert Garrison Brown’s death put things into “perspective” following her and ex Kody Brown’s split.

“Kody and I will periodically check on each other, and he’s kind of grieving in his own way, but I live a very separate life from him, and I do wish everybody well,” Janelle, 55, told People in an interview published on Thursday, September 12. “I think that maybe it puts perspective, maybe it does, maybe you’re not quite so angry or so whatever.

In March, Garrison was found dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 25 at the time of his death. It was later revealed in May that ethanol intoxication, which is more commonly known as alcohol poisoning, was a contributing factor, according to the autopsy obtained by In Touch.

Not only has Garrison’s death changed her dynamic with Kody, 55, but Janelle explained that the kids in their family have started making efforts in their own relationships.

“Especially with the children, Christine [Brown]‘s children, Meri [Brown]‘s child, my children, have really reinforced relationships and maybe renewed some that were struggling,” the TLC personality – who shares six kids with Kody – continued. “They’ve drawn closer and that’s been a really wonderful thing to see because once you get to be adults you drift away.”

While she acknowledged that the kids have “busy lives,” Janelle explained that they have made “real efforts to connect” and be “present” when spending time together.

The TV personality previously said that substance abuse contributed to Garrison’s death while speaking to People on Wednesday, September 11. “I think for him, I would say the substance abuse was really probably one of the biggest factors,” she said. “I don’t know what we could have done different[ly].”

She then explained that her family had many conversations with Garrison and offered “resources” to get him help amid his addiction struggles.

“We were always talking to him, we were loving him. All the things were there,” Janelle continued. “It really just was something he could not … like the demon he couldn’t get on top of the battle. He couldn’t seem to get over. And it just wasn’t for lack of love or lack of anything.”

Janelle admitted she feels like she could “have done something more” to help Garrison. “I think that’s a grief trap because I think ultimately everybody is responsible for their own actions and their own decisions. We did everything,” she said. “We really did everything that we could have done. And unfortunately, sometimes that still isn’t enough.”

Courtesy of Garrison Brown/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kody recently reflected on his estrangement from Garrison six months after his death.

“The hard part is giving away that future that I saw for him, the excitement,” the father of 18 told People on September 12. “It’s strange having your child pass. The wave of grief is different that any wave of grief I have ever had with a best friend passing, with a relative passing. It’s different. And it is different in the idea that it’s irreconcilable — the future that we missed with him.”