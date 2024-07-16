Jana Duggar gave fans another rare insight into her life in a new YouTube video. The Counting On alum posted a tour of her tiny house on Monday, July 15.

In the video, Jana, 34, wore a pair of black short shorts and a short-sleeved pink top, despite the strict dress code rules her parents have in place for their 19 children. In recent years, Jana and some of her siblings have strayed from the dress code by wearing shorts, jeans and more.

The eldest Duggar sibling revealed that she had moved into her “tiny house,” which is on Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s property, “a few years ago.” She added, “Over time, we just worked on this place, making it a little more of my own. This building used to be one of the city’s temporary office buildings, so we got a really good deal on it.”

Jana transformed the home’s front porch into an enclosed bathroom and revealed how she maximizes storage in such a small space. Her one-bedroom tiny house also features a music corner and projector screen for movie nights.

Meanwhile, Jana was noticeably not wearing a ring on her left ring finger in the video. However, she recently sparked engagement speculation by rocking a sparkler on her left hand in vacation photos shared to Instagram on July 8. Fans flooded the comments section of Jana’s post with questions about whether she had secretly gotten engaged, but she did not comment on the buzz. It’s unclear if she is in a relationship.

The reality television alum has been more active on social media in recent weeks after recently taking a two-year hiatus from posting on Instagram. However, she has not given any other indication that she is in a relationship.

While many of Jana’s younger siblings are married with children, she has kept fans intrigued for years with her single status. “People here and there, they feel bad for me!” she admitted. “I’m like, ‘Whatever.’ They’re like, ‘Hey, I have a nephew,’ or ,’ I have a cousin.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, thanks.’ Some are like, ‘Oh man, are you picky?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t think so!’”

In December 2020, Jana was linked to her sister-in-law Hannah Duggar’s brother Stephen Wissmann. She was featured in a photo from his family’s Christmas celebration on their blog. Two months later, the two were spotted together once again at Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market. They also spent July 4th together in 2021, according to The Sun.

On an episode of Counting On in 2020, Jana addressed the public’s fascination with her love life. “Sometimes it can get a little, like, what? It’s not the only thing in the world to talk about,” she said. “As for now, it’s nice. I get to do a lot of different things, but … I mean, I wouldn’t mind [a relationship]. There are those moments with, like, all the different couples hanging out.”

However, she has never commented on the status of her relationship with Stephen or addressed the rumors about their romance.