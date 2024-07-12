Your account
Jana Duggar Shows Off Kids Playroom Renovation

Jana Duggar Renovates Her Younger Siblings’ Playroom With Brother Jason Duggar: Photos

Jul 12, 2024 12:29 pm·
Jana Duggar has channeled her talents as a home remodeler once again! This time, the eldest daughter of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar used her skills to renovate her younger siblings’ playroom with help from brother Jason Duggar.

Jana took to YouTube on July 11, 2024, to share a video recap of the renovation process, including a look at the playroom before, during and after the project. She revealed that she wanted to surprise her parents while they were out of town for the weekend, so it needed to be done quickly.

However, Jana and Jason were able to achieve their goal, and the end result looks beautiful! At the end of the video, the Growing Up Duggar coauthor included photos and videos of her sisters and brothers enjoying their new setup, featuring a playhouse, a slide, a foosball table and more.

