She’s got skills! Jana Duggar showed off her impressive drawing while taking to Instagram with an inspiring message about “hope” on March 20. The Counting On star celebrated the first day of spring and explained why she decided to share her artwork with fans.

“Spring always seems to bring a lot of HOPE along with it, and a reminder that there is so much to look forward to!” the 30-year-old began her caption, unveiling the incredibly detailed duckling she had sketched using only pencils and an eraser.

“In these uncertain times, let’s try our best to behave like ducks: calm and unruffled on the surface, paddling like crazy underneath! I’ve been busy here working on some new things I hope to show you all soon!”

After seeing her drawing, several of her followers raved over how talented she is. “Girl, is there anything you aren’t good at??” one replied in the comments. “You are literally good at everything!” another added. “Beautiful words!” a third wrote.

Earlier this month, Jana enjoyed reuniting with her sisters and the girls appeared to be so happy in each other’s company. In the photo she shared, Jinger Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Jill Duggar and Anna Duggar were all smiles. Jinger was holding her daughter, Felicity, and Jessa was carrying her youngest, Ivy Jane. Anna’s daughter Mackynzie was even present for occasion.

Courtesy of Jana Duggar/Instagram

On March 18, Jessa, 27, shared an update of her own, revealing she was getting creative while passing the time with her loved ones. “New DIY video up on my YouTube Channel! Such a fun and easy project! This bold green changing table with its gold bar pulls is a statement piece in our minimalist household,” she captioned the sweet photo including her daughter.

Meanwhile, Jinger, 26, has been turning to music by playing “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” on the piano, taking to Instagram with a video of Felicity watching her in awe on March 20. “You’re so talented with the piano,” one person commented under the clip. “I hope that Felicity takes after your musical talents!”

It runs in the family!