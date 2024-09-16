Jana Wissmann (née Duggar) is loving married life! The eldest daughter of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar took to Instagram to celebrate her one-month wedding anniversary with husband Stephen Wissmann by sharing some rare and never-before-seen photos of their relationship.

Jana, 34, posted a carousel of images featuring herself and Stephen, 31, on the social media platform on Monday, September 16. While the last two photos were from the couple’s Arkansas wedding in August, the rest appeared to be taken throughout their romance, which was kept under wraps until their nuptials.

In one snap, the 19 Kids and Counting alum stood behind the pilot with her arms wrapped around his waist as they both laughed. Another photo showed the couple posing in front of some greenery while looking casual in T-shirts, while a third snap featured Jana affectionately resting her head on Stephen’s shoulder and holding his hand.

Another photo showed Stephen with his arm wrapped around Jana’s shoulders, while a later selfie showed the couple on a couch as Jana rocked a backward baseball cap. The carousel also included a sweet photo of Jana and Stephen’s names written in white sidewalk chalk with red hearts drawn around them.

Eagle-eyed fans might have recognized the photo of the former TLC star wearing a formal pink dress and holding a wooden plank from a home renovation video on YouTube on July 11. What viewers didn’t know at the time was that Stephen was also in the shot, wearing a black suit and blue dress shirt.

Celebrity Crossword 39 Crosswords Play now

“Happy belated one-month anniversary, @stephenwissmann !! Life with you keeps getting better, and I can’t help but smile thinking about all the sweet moments we’ve shared. [Cheers] to forever!” Jana captioned the post.

Jana Duggar/Instagram

In Touch confirmed via court records on August 14 that Jana and Stephen had obtained a marriage license in Arkansas. The couple tied the knot one day later at The Grand at Willow Springs, about 30 minutes from her family’s compound in Tontitown. The ceremony was attended by 500 people, including their extended families and friends. Jana’s sister Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) was the maid of honor, while sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar), Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, Jordyn Duggar and sister-in-law Abbie Duggar were bridesmaids.

The Growing Up Duggar author told People on August 13, “I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday. For me, it felt like, ‘OK, it’s never coming.’ But now it’s starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this is truly something that I’ve dreamed of.”

Jana and Stephen were rumored to be courting in 2021 after they were reportedly spotted on a getaway together. Engagement rumors later swirled this July after Jana took a vacation to South Carolina with her twin brother, John David Duggar, and Abbie, 32. The reality star was sporting a diamond ring on her left hand in photos from the trip.

Jana revealed to People that she and Stephen were off and on until early this year.

“I think I’ve just been so guarded and just trying to protect and not really hurt again,” she said, explaining that her now-husband asked her out again via a handwritten letter. “I think people would probably seem like it’s very weird, but I thought it was so sweet. Honestly, I think if he would’ve texted me, I would’ve been more like, ‘Hey, dude, kind of get lost … I’m not really interested.’”

She continued, “But I don’t know, something about it really hit me. And I was like, he’s so sweet. He really has been there, and how had I not noticed it and realized he is great, and I do love him, and I need to be willing to open up and to allow that?”