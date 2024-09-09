Jana Duggar had a secret romance with husband Stephen Wissmann before they tied the knot, though she is now giving fans a glimpse into their wedding planning process by sharing a video that documented her wedding dress shopping.

The former Counting On star, 34, took to her YouTube channel on September 7 to share a video of the wedding planning process, which began with her checking out the venue. After she gave a tour of The Grand at Willow Spring in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, Jana visited a bridal shop with sisters Jessa Seewald and Joy-Anna Forsyth and sister-in-law Abbie Duggar.

“It’s crazy. It’s not quite sunk in yet,” Jana said when asked how she felt about getting married, while Joy-Anna, 26, added it was “so fun” to watch her older sister try on dresses.

Jana tried on six different wedding dresses in the clip, including an off-the-shoulder gown and a sleeveless, lace dress. Meanwhile, she also tried on a more daring dress that was backless.

“After trying on all these dresses, there was one that stood out above all the rest,” Jana said in a voiceover before the clip showed her in the gown she ultimately married Stephen, 31, in. The dress resembled another gown she found online as inspiration, and she couldn’t help but gush about how similar the dresses were.

After Jana’s sisters raved about the dress, the clip concluded the eldest Duggar daughter holding a heart shaped sign that read, “I found the one!”

“I cannot believe I found my dress so much faster than I expected,” she continued in the voiceover. “It seems almost, kind of, too easy, I feel like. But I’m so happy to have this big item checked off my to-do list.”

Shortly after Jana shared the video, several fans took to the comments section to express how happy they were for her. “I LOVE how all the girls are so happy for Jana! And I’m so excited that God made Jana and Stephen for each other!!!” one person commented. Another chimed in, “The dress Jana picked was absolutely the perfect dress for her wedding. So elegant, modern and feminine. Her wedding was so gorgeous. Love and prayers for the happy new couple.”

Jana married Stephen during a ceremony on August 15, which was attended by 500 people.

Courtesy of Jana Duggar/YouTube

Many fans were delighted to learn that Jana found love after watching her be the last adult Duggar daughter to wed. After she revealed her wedding, Jana opened up about her decision to marry at an older age than most of her siblings. “I’m just like, ‘What is it? Is it me? Do I have a problem?’” she told People in August.

“I know I’ve prayed for this for years and years and yeah, definitely been like, ‘What’s the matter? Why can’t I just…’ All of my siblings, most of them have been married in their early 20s,” Jana continued, admitting that it was “disheartening at times.”

Despite sometimes feeling down about finding love later in life, Jana acknowledged that waiting to settle down meant she was “able to connect with so many of my other siblings, or friends, or do things that a lot of married people have not been able to do as they’ve gotten married young.”