Jana Duggar Reveals She's Engaged, Details on Wedding Plans

Jana Duggar is engaged! In Touch confirmed the eldest Duggar daughter is set to be married to long-time rumored love connection, Stephen Wissmann.

Jana, 34, and Stephen, 31, applied for a marriage license on Wednesday, August 14, according to documents viewed by In Touch.

News of Jana’s engagement came as a shock to fans as she wasn’t officially known to be in any step of the courtship process.

Rumors had swirled that the Counting On alum had plans to get married. On July 19, reality TV blogger Katie Paulson from Without a Crystal Ball reported that Jana was in the midst of wedding planning.

“I got a text message from someone that is an inside connection with the Duggar family, and I was told, point blank, that Jana Duggar is, in fact, getting married and her wedding is coming up in August,” Katie said in a YouTube video.

Katie said that she had heard the news from “two separate sources” who she described as “absolutely reliable, completely always on par, never give [her] bad information and both people are not connected to each other.”

The YouTube video also included a screenshot of the text message.

“FYI, Jana is getting married in August. I don’t know any details, but I do know some people who got an invitation, and we were asked if we got an invitation. That’s all I know,” the message read.

Jana Duggar/Instagram

However, Katie clarified that details about Jana’s upcoming nuptials were “vague.” She also added that, at the time, the identity of the groom was unknown.

The 19 Kids and Counting star first sparked engagement rumors in July after she was spotted with a ring on her left hand. Fans automatically believed her suitor was Stephen, who comes from a well-known fundamentalist family, as he was her last known love interest.

The pair were first publicly linked in December 2020 and have kept the details of their romance private.

In the past, fans of the famous family had labeled Jana as the “Cinderella Duggar” due to her single status. While most of her siblings got married in their early 20s, Jana wasn’t as concerned with finding a partner.

Jana has also admitted that the questions about her dating life “got old.”

“Sometimes it can get a little, like, what? It’s not the only thing in the world to talk about,” the eldest Duggar daughter said during a September 2020 episode of Counting On. “As for now it’s nice, I get to do a lot of different things, but … I mean, I wouldn’t mind it. There are those moments with, like, all the different couples are hanging out.”

Later in the episode, Jana discussed how people often tried to set her up, something she felt was unnecessary.

“People here and there … they feel bad for me! I’m like, ‘Whatever,” Jana told producers. “They’re like, ‘Hey, I have a nephew,’ or ‘I have a cousin.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, thanks.’ Some are like, ‘Oh man, are you picky?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t think so!’”