Despite rumors about Jana Duggar leaving Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s home, In Touch can confirm that she has moved into a new place located in the backyard of the Duggar family property.

The eldest Duggar daughter, 34, may not live in her childhood home but she still lives on the Tontitown, Arkansas, compound, according to legal documents viewed by In Touch. The Sun was the first to report the news.

Jana showed off her new home, a converted office container she purchased in an auction, in a YouTube video posted to her channel on July 15. During the video — which garnered more than a million views — the 19 Kids and Counting alum revealed she moved into her “tiny home” on her parent’s property “a few years ago.”

“Over time, we just worked on this place, making it a little more of my own,” she told her 74,000 followers. “This building used to be one of the city’s temporary office buildings, so we got a really good deal on it.”

Jana converted the front porch of her home into an enclosed bathroom and shared her innovative storage solutions for the compact space. Her one-bedroom tiny house also included a music corner and a projector screen for movie nights.

Although fans love Jana’s home remodeling content, they couldn’t help but notice she wasn’t wearing a ring on her left ring finger. Days before the upload, she sparked major engagement speculation by rocking a sparkler on her left hand in vacation photos shared on Instagram on July 8. The comments section of Jana’s post was filled with questions about a possible secret engagement.

Courtesy of Jana Duggar/Instagram

“Engagement ring?!! Did I miss something?” one fan wrote under the photo. Meanwhile, another added, “Is Jana engaged??? If so I’m so happy for her and I hope gets a Jana wedding spin off, like I’m a fan so I would live to see her get married!”

The reality television alum has been more active on social media in recent months after recently taking a two-year hiatus from posting on Instagram. She gave fans a “life update” in June, but did not address her love life.

“So it’s been a little while since I’ve shared an update so I wanted to show you all what I’ve been up to the past few months on the farm,” Jana said in a video posted to her YouTube channel on June 30. In the clip, she documented herself cleaning out an old shed, built a fence and tended to animals on the Duggar compound.

“I absolutely love this time of year, you can see the flowers growing, the vegetables are starting to grow,” the Arkansas native detailed as she panned the camera to show off the garden. “It’s just new life that is blossoming everywhere. It is so beautiful out here.”

Jana has been endearingly called the “Cinderella Duggar” due to her decision to remain single and not court at a young age like her siblings. Details about her romantic life are rare. In early 2021, there were rumors that Jana was courting Nebraska pilot Stephen Wissmann after they were allegedly seen together on a getaway.