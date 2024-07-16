Jana Duggar joked about having a boyfriend in a new video one week after rumors swirled that she is engaged.

The former Counting On star, 34, took to YouTube on Monday, July 15, to share a home tour video. At one point in the clip, Jana picked up a stuffed animal off of a chair. “My boyfriend gave it to me,” she told the camera before adding, “No, just kidding.”

She then revealed that the stuffed animal, which she named Alfred, was from her brother James Duggar. “He surprised me one day. And he’s like, ‘Jana, I got you something! I got you a little friend,’” she recalled. “And yeah, he’s my little friend. Isn’t he so cute?”

Jana – who broke her parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s strict dress code by showing off her legs in a pair of shorts during the video – gave fans a look into her new home amid rumors that she is engaged.

She first sparked engagement speculation when fans noticed she was wearing a ring on her left hand in vacation photos posted to Instagram on July 8. Shortly after she shared the photos, several fans rushed to the comments section to wonder if she was planning to walk down the aisle soon.

“Is Jana engaged?!” one social media user commented. Another asked, “Engagement ring?!! Did I miss something?”

Despite the speculation, Jana has not publicly commented on if she is engaged or even dating anyone.

Many of her younger siblings are married and have children, though Jana has chosen to remain single over the years. “I’m not that worried,” she previously told Us Weekly in 2020 about her single status. “Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think … I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path.”

Jana has also opened up about the public interest regarding her lack of a dating life on her family’s reality show.

“Sometimes it can get a little, like, what? It’s not the only thing in the world to talk about,” she said during a September 2020 episode of Counting On. “As for now it’s nice, I get to do a lot of different things, but … I mean, I wouldn’t mind it. There are those moments with, like, all the different couples are hanging out.”

The former reality star added that many of her peers have tried to set her up on dates because they “feel bad” for her. “I’m like, ‘Whatever.’ They’re like, ‘Hey, I have a nephew,’ or ‘I have a cousin.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, thanks,’” Jana shared. “Some are like, ‘Oh man, are you picky?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t think so!’”

Jana has chosen to keep her love life out of the spotlight, though she was previously rumored to be courting Nebraska pilot Stephen Wissman. The rumors began when they were reportedly spotted on a getaway together, though nothing seemed to come of their time together.