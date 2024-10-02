Jamie Foxx teared up as he walked his daughter, Corinne, down the aisle at her wedding on September 22 and later shared a sweet father-daughter dance with her. “They were definitely tears of joy. As far as Jamie is concerned, this was a miracle wedding,” says a source. “He knows the odds were stacked against him — just over a year ago, he was fighting for his life.”

In April 2023, Corinne, 30, announced that her father had suffered a medical emergency, which Jamie, 56, later revealed started as a “bad headache.” After asking for an Advil, he recalled, snapping his fingers, “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

The actor was moved to a rehabilitation facility in Chicago that specializes in strokes and traumatic brain injury. “It’s crazy. Six months ago I couldn’t actually walk,” the Oscar winner told the crowd at an awards show in December. “I’ve been through something. I have a new respect for life.”

That’s one of the reasons he couldn’t “control his emotions at the wedding,” says the source. “Obviously he was thrilled for Corinne, and just so full of gratitude that he could be there to give her away. He truly cheated death and friends say he’s a changed man.”