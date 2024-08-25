Jake Paul’s Body ‘Consistent With Use of Steroids,’ Expert Reveals

Jake Paul has dramatically bulked up for his upcoming boxing match against former world champ Mike Tyson, sparking a lot of speculation he didn’t do it naturally!

The one time Disney kid, 27, is signed to fight Iron Mike, 58, in a blockbuster pay-per-view bout in November, but he’s already taking a beating on social media after piling on about 30 pounds of muscle on his 6-foot-1 frame.

“On every steroid known to man,” wrote one skeptic.

Another chimed in, “This just screams roids, you don’t gain this – especially his chest area – in that short amount of time.”

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Jake is also sporting a heavy case of acne — a common sign of steroid use.

Even his last knockout victim, brawler Mike Perry, weighed in on the bulk-up.

“I don’t know how someone does it … without a cheat code,” he said of Jake’s weight gain after their July 21 bout.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, author of Little Book of Big Medical Emergencies, suspects Jake has been paying visits to the pharmacy as well as the gym!

“His appearance is consistent with adult use of steroids — probably anabolic steroids,” he tells In Touch.

“These are very dangerous drugs. They can lead to circulatory problems, hormonal problems, high blood pressure and even heart attacks.”

Adds another source, “Jake has definitely gained mass and strength, but ultimately it will kick him in the ass!”