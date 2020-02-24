Shutterstock (2)

Making amends? Shortly after Gigi Hadid ripped into Jake Paul’s aggressive tweets about her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, the controversial YouTuber is explaining himself. “Someone needs to take my phone when I’m drunk because I am a f–king idiot,” Jake, 23, wrote on Sunday, February 23.

The former Disney Channel star is referring to his rant from earlier that day. “Almost had to clap up Zane [sic] from [One] Direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f—k off for no reason when I was being nice to him,” Jake wrote after a night out in Las Vegas. “Zane [sic], [I know] you’re reading this … stop being angry cause [you] came home alone to [your] big ass hotel room hahaha.”

While the former boy-bander didn’t pay Jake any mind via social media, his on-off girlfriend had some choice words. “LOL cause he doesn’t care to hang [with] you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies … ? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie,” Gigi, 24, clapped back. “Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed.”

Unsurprisingly, the entire internet is pretty much Team Gigi. Popular Instagram account commentsbycelebs shared the exchange and the responses were a veritable feast of anti-Jake Paul jokes. “Talk about a Sunday roast,” Derek Blasberg wrote. “Imagine a world where one of the Paul brothers think they’re more relevant than Zayn Malik,” added another user.

“She’s so powerful,” a third person chimed in, while Kirbie Johnson echoed, “Jake is delusional and he’s always complaining about celebrities not showing him respect. You respect no single person, not even yourself. Why expect it from others?” As it stands one of the only people who have yet to comment on the situation is Jake’s ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau.

Considering the MTV reality star, 21, has been overseas for VidCon London, we don’t blame her for avoiding the drama. Here’s hoping Tana continues to stay out of it!

