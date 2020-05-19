Jaime King Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid Divorce From Kyle Newman

Leaving her sparkler behind. Jaime King stepped out without her wedding ring on Tuesday, May 19, one day after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Kyle Newman. The Black Summer star wore jewelry on another finger, but her engagement ring was nowhere to be seen.

In Touch confirmed King, 41, filed for divorce from Newman, 44, on May 18, after nearly 13 years of marriage. Since then, the White Chicks alum has been “partially granted” a temporary restraining order against the filmmaker. King also filed an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation, but it was denied by the judge, a source tells In Touch.

“Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond,” a spokesperson for Newman tells In Touch in a statement. “As a result, he was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care. As Kyle continues to solo parent, as he has done throughout this pandemic, he remains entirely focused on putting the children’s stability and welfare first. Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs.”

King and Newman share two children ⁠— 6-year-old James and 4-year-old Leo. The exes wed in November 2007.

Prior to their split, Life & Style exclusively revealed the power couple was going through a rough patch in their marriage. King and Newman were “taking some time apart to focus on themselves,” the insider claimed about their dynamic. “They were not in a good situation.” King was also spotted running errands in L.A. without her wedding ring, fueling breakup speculation.

The duo has been quarantining apart as of late, with King spending her time in California while Newman remains in Pennsylvania with their kids.

“He’s been staying with his family for months and is leaning on them for support,” the source shared about their current situation, adding their loved ones were “hoping they could sort things out before it was too late.”

The former flames first met while working on the 2009 comedy and adventure film Fanboys, which Newman was directing at the time.

“I had a very strict work ethic. Actors can get lost in the idea of a beautiful relationship, not me. I continually focused on my scenes,” the blonde beauty told Baby magazine in 2015 about working with her now-ex. “Six months later, when we met again, it was as if I’d never seen him before. It was love at first sight. Our destiny.”

Even though their love story has come to an end, it looks like King is doing her best to remain in good spirits amid her divorce.

