Jaden Hamilton Debuts New EP ‘Ain’t That Something’ After Capturing Fans’ Hearts on TikTok

Country music’s next big thing! Jaden Hamilton released his debut EP, Ain’t That Something, on October 16 — and fans are loving it.

The Louisiana native, 19, recently moved to Nashville to pursue music and quickly proved that dreams really do come true in Music City after signing to Sony Music. His first project includes the romantic song “Long Night Letting Go.”

Jaden Hamilton

Hamilton has taken TikTok by storm in recent months with videos showcasing how country music can be just as successful as Top 40-favorite genres such as pop and rap. Also, our friends over at Sweety High just recently made him their #ManCrushWednesday highlighting some unknown facts about Jaden like how he even has a pet Fox!

Long before his success online, the self-taught musician was raised on a homestyle mix of hard rock and classic country. With a guitar-loving father and six siblings, he was exposed to an eclectic mix of artists, from Daughtry to Jason Aldean. The singer-songwriter grew up surrounded by the same sugarcane fields and tread-marked dirt roads heard in his lyrics.

Jaden Hamilton

“Always be true to yourself, stay in your own lane and never jeopardize something you want for anyone else,” he said in a statement.

Watch the “Long Night Letting Go” music video above!