Jada Pinkett Smith Fuming at Will Partying With Johnny Depp (EXCL)

Will Smith is having a blast with new best friend Johnny Depp, but it’s got the Wild Wild West star’s controlling wife Jada seeing red and stamping her feet, big time, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Will and Johnny go way back, they have a lot of mutual friends in Hollywood and recently they reconnected in a big way,” the source says of the A-list pair.

“Johnny has been taking Will on boys’ nights out and getting him involved in his rock band.”

Happy-go-lucky Johnny, 61, is known for his hard-partying lifestyle, which has Jada, 52, questioning whether having her hubby cozy up to the Sleepy Hollow star is a good idea.

She may be right to worry! As a second source previously told In Touch: “Johnny’s pals fear his partying is once again catching up to him.”

“Some claim his boozing has gotten so bad that they want to stage an intervention.”

Regardless, there seems to be no slowing down for the Vampires of Hollywood rocker, even after some details of his lifestyle came to light during his courtroom battle with ex wife Amber Heard, and now the notorious Lucky Them libertine is pulling Will, 52, into the fray!

“He’s been promising to fix him up with some great summer parties and trips to Europe and introducing him to a whole new set of friends,” the first source continues.

“Will is really psyched and saying he’s going to bring Martin Lawrence along, too.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The source says that, despite Jada confessing to an “entanglement” with August Alsina in July 2020 and the “Miami” rapper later stating his wife “never believed in conventional marriage” in a September 2021 interview with GQ, Jada is not happy with Will rekindling his bromance with Johnny.

“For Jada,” the insider says, “it’s pretty upsetting because she feels as though he’s running off living a single life and rubbing it in her face.”

“You’d think she’d be okay with it, considering how she’s been pushing for these separate lives, but when it’s her being made to look weak she flies off the handle and gets very jealous.”

The Oscar-winning rapper-turned-actor-turned-slapper was recently spotted taking to the high seas with his Pirates of the Caribbean star friend as the pair posed for photos on a yacht heading to legendary singer Andrea Bocelli’s three-day event in Italy.

“Will’s not offering to include Jada in his friendship with Johnny and he’s really flaunting it for everyone, which is embarrassing for her.”

The source insists that Jada, who does not suffer slights lightly, as evidenced by Will’s reaction to comedian Chris Rock’s joke about her alopecia during the 2022 Academy Awards, is “not going to stand for it.”

In fact, she “is threatening to make things very difficult if he doesn’t get back in-line and start acting more like a married man.”

“She feels she has every right to be angry,” the source argues, “because she totally stood by him when he needed it and now he’s making her look like a total fool.”