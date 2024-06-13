Jada Pinkett-Smith Dislikes Will Smith, Jason Derulo Bromance

Will Smith and Jason Derulo have loved goofing around on social media and hang out all the time, but the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, is not a fan of their bromance and wants it to stop, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Jada looks at Will’s social media antics with a heavy amount of skepticism even though she takes her own transformation into an online influencer and chat-host absurdly seriously. It really comes down to who they’re reaching, and Jada is very comfortable with the millions of online fans she has won through Red Table Talk. It all fits with her confrontational, confessional brand and she deserves her success,” and insider explains.

“But Will’s Instagram and YouTube channels are increasingly leaning on younger stars and cocreators like Jason Derulo to collaborate, and Jada just sees that as Will chasing a younger demographic, he’ll never quite hit the bullseye with now that he’s in his fifties,” the source continues.

“The real beneficiary has been Jason because his association with Will has actually boosted his profile quite a bit and helped get the stink of the disastrous Cats movie off of him,” the insider says of the “Talk Dirty” singer, 34.

Will, 55, and Jason have built up a following of fans who love their TikTok videos. Whether it be playing around while lifting weights, having “eyebrow dance” battles, getting into “accidents” during golf tutorials or their fun Wipe It Down challenge, social media users love their bromance.

Jason discussed how he and Will started making videos in a November 2020 interview with New York’s Z100 radio station.

“Creativity can bring people together,” he said while explaining the TikTok videos he made with his family members during the COVID-19 quarantine caught Will’s attention. “One video led to another video and led to another video and now we’re here.”

“I’m friends with somebody I looked up to and is still such an inspiration today. It’s a crazy crazy thing to think one of the people who inspired me most I can hit up at any point,” the “Swalla” singer added.

Will’s journey on his own social media rarely includes Jada, 52. Most recently, he documented his press tour with pal Martin Lawrence as they traveled the world while promoting Bad Boys: Ride or Die in a series of hilarious TikTok videos.

The source adds, “Will and Jada are charting incredibly divergent paths for themselves even though they still run their online activities out of the same production company. To say they’re living separate lives is the understatement of the year. At this point, they’re in separate universes!”

Aliah Anderson/WireImage

Jada revealed she and Will had been separated for seven years in October 2023. She told Today host Hoda Kotb, they don’t have “a divorce on paper,” though they were “just exhausted with trying” to save their marriage by 2016. However, Will and Jada showed they still have a united front publicly, as they attended the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in Los Angeles on May 30 as a couple.