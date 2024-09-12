Jaafar Jackson Determined 'Not to Go Out' Like His Uncle Michael

Michael Jackson’s actor nephew Jaafar Jackson is tipped for big success depicting his uncle as the King of Pop, but friends say he couldn’t be any more different than his uncle due to his squeaky-clean lifestyle.

“When he’s not in his full Michael costume and makeup, Jaafar is a vibrant, calm, serious and physically impressive guy. He’s very focused on wellness and fitness and you can tell almost instantly that this kid is going to live to be 100 because he takes incredibly good care of himself,” a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“He seems more like a college athlete than an actor or, God forbid, an imitation pop star. Playing this part was a major feat of athleticism, and audiences are going to go nuts for what he accomplishes in this movie,” the insider continues.

The up-and-coming star, 28, has a major task on his hands by portraying his uncle in the biopic Michael, which is set for worldwide release on April 18, 2025. Jaafar makes his acting debut as the late pop superstar, while child actor Juliano Krue Valdi portrays young Michael in The Jackson 5.

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for REELZ)

Jaafar is the son of Michael’s older brother, Jermaine Jackson. The siblings worked together in The Jackson 5, the brotherly singing group founded when Michael was six-years-old.

Michael died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50. Two months later, the Los Angeles County coroner determined the cause of death was acute propofol intoxication, although the “Bad” singer also had several sedatives in his system.

The Grammy winner’s death was ruled a homicide. His physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, admitted to treating Michael with the powerful anesthetic – usually used to put patients to sleep before surgery – to help relieve the “Dirty Diana” singer’s issues with insomnia.

Murray was charged with involuntary manslaughter in February 2011. A jury found him guilty in November 2011 after two days of deliberations. He was sentenced to the maximum of four years in prison, but served less than two years, getting out in October 2013.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“As much as Jaafar loves and respects Michael’s memory, he’s determined not to go out like his uncle and has absolutely none of the bad habits that ultimately led to Michael’s premature death. I think this kid is ready for the attention, and even the controversy, that this movie is going to bring. He’s levelheaded, he’s focused, and most importantly, he’s absolutely awesome in the movie,” the insider dishes.

In a 2017 interview with D’Scene, a then-21-year-old Jaafar revealed about his career aspirations, “I was a golfer until I was 13 and then I got into singing. I want to bring joy and magic into people’s lives through my music. I want to entertain the world.”

In addition to his love of drawing, Jaafar added, “I’m also interested in acting and possibly directing in the future.” His big plans include seeing himself “on a stadium world tour, winning awards, creating incredible music, traveling the world helping the less fortunate, being healthy and happy.”

The singer said he didn’t look at coming from a famous family as “pressure,” rather, “I look at it as motivation to work hard every single day. When creating I just believe in myself and trust my gut. If it sounds and feels good then I know I have something,” about his music.