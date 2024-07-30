Jennifer Lopez‘s first ex-husband, Ojani Noa, was seen out and about as the entertainer’s marriage to Ben Affleck crumbles. He had publicly cast doubt upon the pair’s reconciliation from the start.

Ojani, 50, who has been living in Florida for years, was seen working out at the gym. He shared a video of himself as he lifted weights inside a facility.

He captioned the post, “Little by little gaining weight and muscle mass after losing 17 pounds…But with persistence, discipline and motivation anything is possible.”

Ojani revealed he was regaining weight after recently getting sick.

Jennifer, 55, and Ojani were married for 11 months from 1997 to 1998. A couple of weeks after Jennifer wed Ben, 51, in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, Ojani spoke to Daily Mail about the relationship.

He said, “I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last. Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together for ever.”

Ojani told the outlet, “We were together romantically for two years but friends for nearly a decade.”

He added, “There were many times I felt like Mr. Cinderella. She was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen. In the beginning, I had no idea who she was. We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage she became a megastar. For years it was too painful to talk about. I wanted to lie low and live my life. But when I saw she got married to Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings came flooding back.”

“There has been so much written about Jen and I, especially in the past couple of weeks, most of it wrong. I want people to know the real story,” he said.

He said that the relationship fell apart as Jennifer became a superstar. “She went from Jen to being J Lo, this big business bringing in millions. She had all these new people around her, all wanting to make money off her. I would call and an assistant would say, ‘Sorry, she’s not available.’”

He said he started seeing Jennifer being photographed with Diddy but was promised it was only for work. He said the images would upset him.

The duo eventually split and Jennifer went on to date Diddy, 54, after her divorce was finalized.

Jennifer and Ojani were involved in a bitter legal battles following their breakup. He sued her for allegedly firing him as manager of her restaurant. She sued him claiming he threatened to release a tell-all unless he was paid $5 million.

The exes eventually reached a deal. Ojani agreed to a preliminary injunction that prohibited from releasing a book about his time with Jennifer.

The injunction stated Ojani could not disclose “any private or intimate details about [Jennifer] or [Ojani’s] relationship with her” for financial gain.

A couple of years later, the duo was back in court over a planned tell-all movie, which Jennifer said was a violation of their deal. She sued him for $10 million. The case was eventually dismissed.

Ojani being spotted comes as Ben recently purchased a $20 million home after moving out of the mega mansion he shared with Jennifer. The couple has been spending time apart for weeks and are reportedly headed for divorce.