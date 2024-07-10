Jennifer Lopez wants to come out on top if she ends up divorcing Ben Affleck, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Everyone in J.Lo’s circle feels it’s pretty unfair that she’s the one getting all the blame in this,” the insider spills. “You just have to look at the way Ben’s been behaving to see the sort of anger issues he’s got. No doubt J.Lo is quite pleased people are starting to get a glimpse of who Ben really is.”

In June, the actor, 51, got heated with paparazzi who were waiting to snap photos of him as he left a visit with Jennifer, 54, while they lived apart. Ben got out of his vehicle and confronted the photographers, then yelled at them in the street.

“As charming as Ben can be, he also has a pretty miserable side, which is something Jennifer endured a lot of the time when the cameras were off,” the source adds. “She never wanted the marriage to end, but the more she reflects, the more she realizes she was the one doing all the work, constantly trying to lift his moods and make everything perfect for him. Truth be told, she’s so much better off without him.”

Ben has openly spoken about his desire to live a much more private life than his wife, whom he married in 2022. He went viral during the 2023 Grammys for looking “miserable” when cameras panned to him and Jennifer in the audience. Although he has since poked fun at the buzzed-about moment, he still often displays “grumpiness and commitment issues,” according to the source.

It’s taken a toll on the “Get Right” singer, who is now prioritizing herself instead of her marriage. “Right now, Jennifer is just focused on getting her body back into the best shape possible and her career back on track with new projects and being the best mom she can be,” the insider reveals. “She’s also making a concerted effort to improve her public image. It’s no secret that she can be quite the diva, but she also has a very down to earth side and wants to highlight that.”

Around the same time as Ben’s paparazzi blowup, Jennifer took a trip to Europe and was spotted flying commercial, which the source says was an intentional move to garner some public affection.

“She wants her fans to see she’s nothing like she’s being portrayed by Team Ben in this breakup,” the insider shares. “When the dust settles and the divorce is final, she’ll get back out on the dating scene and find a new man. The more time goes by, the more she’s healing and realizing that things with Ben weren’t nearly as perfect as she tried to pretend they were.”

Despite months of marital issues – In Touch first reported on May 15 that Jen and Ben were “headed for a divorce” – the two have yet to officially file any legal paperwork to make their split official. However, Ben is currently living in a rental home and they have listed their $60 million mansion for sale,