J. Lo Thinks Ben Affleck and Jen Garner Will 'Get Back Together' (EXCL)

Ben Affleck has been joined at the hip with ex Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer Lopez is convinced they’re one step away from getting back together – which has sent her into a bitter spiral, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Seeing the photos of them looking more like a couple than a pair of exes was the final straw for J. Lo, it was the push she needed to finally file for divorce.”

“She kept hoping that she and Ben might work things out, but he put in zero effort to fix things and only seemed interested in spending time with Jen and his kids,” the source says, “It was horrible for J. Lo, because she’s now left wondering if she was some sort of pawn that he used to try and win Jen back.”

Ben, 52, shares three children with his ex Jen 1.0, Jennifer Garner, 52 – Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. The two were married from 2005 until calling it off in 2018, though they have remained close friends and coparents ever since, to the chagrin of Ben’s new bride.

“Throughout their marriage, he was always raving about Jen,” the source continues, “like she was some sort of saint.”

“J. Lo just had to accept it because he claimed there was nothing to be jealous of,” the source says.

“But it was a huge issue in their short marriage because any time they had a fight he’d go running to Jen.”

Even now amid J. Lo, 55, and Ben’s messy divorce battle, the Gone Girl actor is turning to his former flame and mother of his three children for comfort. Ben even flew from California to Connecticut to see off their eldest, Violet, as she entered Yale, along with ex wife Jennifer Garner.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The two were photographed arriving in L.A. afterwards together before entering the same car and driving off.

As reported, Jen Garner has been a rock for her ex husband as he navigates his tough divorce and the media whirlwind kicked up by J. Lo, even before the official filing.

The 13 Going on 30 actress even stopped by Ben’s rental home in Brentwood, California on August 15, less than a week before J. Lo legally pulled the plug.

It wasn’t the first time the Elektra star has spent time with Ben since the trouble with J. Lo began. She was even seen letting herself into the Brentwood property on June 15. While most visitors had to wait for the Good Will Hunting star to open the gate before they could come inside, Jen simply punched the access code into the gate herself.

Understandably, the source says that “J. Lo is fuming and feeling like a total fool, especially after seeing the photos of Jen and Ben together at Violet’s college drop off.”

“The way they are looking at each other is proof in J. Lo’s eyes that there’s a lot more than just coparenting going on, she’s now predicting they’re going to get back together.”

“It’s so painful and humiliating, she feels beyond betrayed.”