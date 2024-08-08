Whitney Port claimed that Jennifer Lopez “set up” a bike ride to be photographed by paparazzi in the Hamptons amid her ongoing marital issues with Ben Affleck.

“Candy Kitchen in Brideghampton … is so special that I’m pretty sure J. Lo the other day was riding her bike to get a scoop of ice cream for a paparazzi shot,” Whitney, 39, said during her “With Whit” podcast.

After Whitney’s husband, Tim Rosenman, noted that Jennifer, 55, “did not even go in” to the store, he said she was “just there for the exterior shot.” Tim, 42, then called the Wedding Planner star’s behavior “weird,” and accused her of being “addicted to attention.” The Hills alum revealed that she felt the same way by saying she “agreed” with her husband’s diss.

“That’s her vibe. She’s popped everywhere,” Whitney continued. “Her continually looking hot in cute settings is what keeps the machine going.”

Tim added that Jennifer is “already as famous as you can be,” and said that the allegedly staged outings seemed “unnecessary.”

“Why does she feel the need to keep the machine going?” he continued, speculating that “maybe she likes … extra f–king attention.”

The couple – who tied the knot in 2015 – then agreed that “if [they] had J. Lo’s money, [they] would just be done.”

Jennifer has been spending most of her summer in the Hamptons as Ben, 51, remains in California. While the pair hasn’t publicly commented on their relationship status, In Touch was the first to report that they were “headed for a divorce” in May.

More recently, an insider exclusively told In Touch that the Gone Girl actor “is well aware that J. Lo’s been staging photo ops all around the Hamptons to try and look like she hasn’t got a care in the world.”

However, the source said that Ben “knows otherwise, because when they talk she shows a much different side.” The insider continued, “This phoniness is just making him relieved he doesn’t have to live in her made-up world anymore.”

One sign that the couple isn’t open to reconciling is that Ben closed on his $20.5 million Pacific Palisades bachelor pad on the same day as his estranged wife’s birthday. Meanwhile, he was noticeably absent from the elaborate festivities she hosted for her 55th birthday.

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Ben prefers to live a much more private life than Jennifer, which was likely one of the issues that led to their split. “He tried so hard to make her see that she didn’t need the constant affirmation of the outside world to feel whole and it just didn’t work, she just has this endless need for approval that never seems to get filled no matter how much attention she gets,” an insider exclusively told In Touch.

“It was exhausting and every day it becomes clearer that nothing he could have done would have helped her heal,” the source continued. “He doesn’t have any hard feelings towards her, if anything he feels pretty sorry for her.”

It seems that the end is near for Bennifer, as multiple sources told Daily Mail on July 31 that their divorce paperwork has been “finalized, but not yet turned in.”