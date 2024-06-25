Jennifer Lopez was spotted flying economy class on a commercial flight to Paris over the weekend.

The “I’m Real” songstress, 54, was sitting in a window seat on an AirFrance flight wearing a white tracksuit, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail. For the two-hour and twenty-minute flight from Naples, Italy, to Paris, Jennifer kept her large purse on the middle seat while her bodyguard sat in the aisle seat beside her.

The trip marked the end of Jennifer’s solo vacation in Italy without her husband, Ben Affleck, as she traveled to Paris for Men’s Fashion Week.

Jennifer’s budget flight comes amid news she’s experiencing financial woes after shelling out $20 million of her own money on a multimedia project, which included an album, documentary and musical film.

In May, the Hustlers star announced the cancellation of the album’s tour. While she didn’t specify her reasons for backing out, the tour’s promoter, Live Nation, confirmed that Jennifer was “taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.”

That same month, In Touch was the first to exclusively report that Ben, 51, and Jen were “headed for a divorce” and that he had moved out of their shared home. The actor has been living in a rental home in Brentwood, California, amid their marital issues. Despite this, he and The Wedding Planner actress have recently appeared together at various events, primarily for the sake of their children.

While Ben and Jen have a combined net worth of $600 million, sources first exclusively told In Touch in March that the A-list couple weren’t seeing eye to eye about their finances.

“Ben may be a gambler, but even he knows when to quit,” explained an insider. “Jennifer’s spending is troubling him more and more.”

Their financial differences took center stage as the couple — who have five kids between them — purchased their marital home in June 2023. They spent over $60 million on a lavish 12-bedroom, 24-bath home in Beverly Hills. Sources exclusively told In Touch that Ben was thinking “more along the lines of $20 million for the house,” but was “overruled” by his wife.

“Their bills are through the roof,” noted the source. “It’s all eating away at their bank accounts.”

Ben and Jen seem to be over the extravagant California mansion, as TMZ reported earlier this month that the couple had hired The Agency’s Santiago Arana to sell it.

The real estate agent had been showing the house to prospective buyers for about two weeks at the time, and the outlet revealed Ben and Jennifer were asking for “around $65 million.”

Jennifer is still seemingly hopeful about her marriage to Ben as a source later exclusively told In Touch that she believed the relationship could still be saved. “As long as no paperwork is actually filed, Jen is still clinging to the possibility, however remote, that they’ll be able to turn things around,” the insider explained on June 11. “She is crying all the time and very upset. She goes from anger one minute, to despair, to panic attacks, to then deluding herself that it’s all just a blip and they’re going to be OK.”