Jennifer Lopez can reportedly fight for a cut of estranged husband Ben Affleck’s production company with Matt Damon.

While Jennifer, 55, and Ben, 52, don’t need to worry about custody arrangements because they don’t share children together, the exes still have a lot to deal with amid their divorce. The “On the Floor” singer revealed they don’t have a prenup in her divorce filing, which means that everything they acquired during their two years of marriage is considered community property. The assets acquired during their marriage, including professional endeavors, will likely be divided equally.

Ben and Matt, 53, launched their production company, Artists Equity (AE), in November 2022, which was four months after the Gone Girl actor married Jennifer in July 2022. Since the couple was married at the time, a source told TMZ that Matt could get involved in the divorce because he’s a stakeholder in the company.

The insider further explained that Jennifer could be financially entitled to a share of the profits that AE has earned by working on films including Air, Unstoppable and The Accountant 2.

Meanwhile, Ben will also likely have a financial interest in the projects Jennifer worked on during their marriage including This Is Me … Now, Shotgun Wedding and Atlas.

Jennifer, Ben and Matt worked on the upcoming film Unstoppable together, which is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September. Jennifer stars in a supporting role in the sports drama, while Ben and Matt served as producers. Despite producing the film, a source previously told People that Ben does not plan to attend the premiere.

Jennifer and Ben’s marital woes were first revealed in May when In Touch exclusively reported that they were “headed for a divorce.” The pair went on to drop several clues that they were no longer together. In addition to ditching their wedding rings during a handful of public outings, the pair also spent most of the summer apart.

The Wedding Planner actress eventually confirmed their marriage was over when she filed for divorce on August 20. Jennifer – who filed the paperwork without an attorney – listed April 26, 2024, as their date of separation and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Additionally, she requested that neither she nor Ben receive spousal support and that her last name be changed back to her maiden name.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

While both Ben and Jennifer have remained quiet about their split, an insider exclusively told In Touch that the father of three is ready to start dating again. “Even before they separated, Ben complained about the state of their intimacy,” the source revealed. “So there’s no doubt he’s raring to get back out there and date.”

The Good Will Hunting star isn’t “going to pull the trigger until he’s divorced,” though “there are plenty of women interested in him.”

Meanwhile, an additional insider exclusively told In Touch that Jennifer isn’t ready for her ex to move on. “J. Lo has put Ben on notice that if he reactivates his Raya profile or goes too far down the path of chasing tail, the gloves will come off,” the insider explained.