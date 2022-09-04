A new furry friend? Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck showed a little bit of PDA while visiting a Los Angeles animal rescue center on Saturday, September 3, with their respective kids Emme Muñiz and Seraphina Affleck, who matched in different long shorts and collared shirts.

Emme, 14, rocked a white and gray-dotted collared tee, denim shorts and white sneakers, whereas their stepsibling Seraphina, 13, donned a cool green and blue-striped long-sleeved collared shirt, blue graphic knee-length shorts, opposite colored socks and white sneakers, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail. While both teens’ outfits clearly differed in color, their casual styles nevertheless coordinated effortlessly as the besties walked through a parking lot alongside their famous parents.

For the newlyweds’ part, they also matched each other pretty well. J. Lo, 53, slayed in a loose white long-sleeved shirt, form-fitting jeans and sunglasses, while Ben, 50, wore a white button-down shirt. The only difference between the two was that the Tender Bar actor wore khaki pants and the Marry Me star strutted in classy high heels for the outing.

In one photo obtained by the outlet, Seraphina was seen carrying a white animal crate, seemingly holding a new pet for the whole family!

Shutterstock; P&P/MEGA

In addition to Emme, J. Lo shares son Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whereas Ben shares Seraphina, Violet and Samuel Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Their adorable weekend outing comes just days after the “Jenny From the Block” singer and the Good Will Hunting cowriter enjoyed their honeymoon in Italy following their picturesque second wedding ceremony in Georgia.

On August 20, the pair — who rekindled their romance in 2021 after splitting in 2004 — tied the knot for a second time in front of their friends and family. They initially obtained a marriage license and enjoyed a simpler ceremony in Las Vegas one month prior.

“At six forty-five, Saturday, August 20th, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard,” Jennifer wrote in her newsletter, “On the JLo,” on Thursday, September 1. “I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life.

Although she described the elegant event in great detail, Jennifer also focused on her and Ben’s children, noting that they were the most important part of their future together.

“The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined,” she continued. “We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.”