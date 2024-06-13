Ben Affleck‘s current wife, Jennifer Lopez, and ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, were each photographed arriving at the actor’s Brentwood, California, rental home on Wednesday, June 12.

The special occasion was for Ben, 51, and Garner’s son Samuel’s graduation party. The Peppermint star, 52, smiled as she approached her former husband’s house, looking sharp in a brown jacket, blue trousers and carrying her phone.

J. Lo, 54, was only seen from behind, arriving on Ben’s doorstep and being greeted by a hug, although the person she embraced could not be seen as they were obscured by a tree branch. The individual appeared to be shorter than Jennifer, as she bent down slightly, indicating it wasn’t Ben who was hugging her.

MEGA

The trio has been brought together several times during graduation season. They got together for a party in honor of Ben and Garner’s daughter Violet‘s high school graduation on May 30. The Gone Girl star and the Hustlers actress were photographed arriving together along with his mom, Ann Boldt. J. Lo was pictured leaving on her own after only one hour, getting into a car with an assistant, while Ben and his mom stayed behind.

The couple, who married in July 2022, have been living apart as they inch closer to splitting.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” a source told In Touch exclusively on May 15. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for.”

The following day, Ben was photographed driving away from his $100,000 rental home, which is much closer to Garner’s house where their three children live. The Argo star and J. Lo purchased a $60 million Beverly Hills estate in May 2023, but it has reportedly been quietly put back on the market, with a high-end realtor already doing showings.

Ben and his ex-wife have been photographed spending time together amid his marriage woes with Lopez. They reunited for Sam’s basketball game on June 1 and again on June 11.

“Everyone knows that Ben and Jen remained very close after their divorce. He confides in Jen about everything, even his issues with J. Lo,” a source told In Touch exclusively on May 30. “J. Lo hates that Ben goes back to his sensible, down-to-earth ex-wife for advice and emotional support. She doesn’t want Jen’s input.”

“J. Lo didn’t come right out and tell Jen to back off — both women have been down this road before and know their boundaries — but she did tell Ben that his ex needs to stay away from him and butt out of their personal drama,” shared the source. “Ben then relayed the message to Jen.”