Like mother, like daughter! Jennifer Lopez and her teenage daughter, Emme Maribel Muniz, were seen shopping in Beverly Hills, both matching each other while wearing ripped jeans.

Jennifer, 52, was spotted wearing a mask while out and about, and Emme, 13, did the same, in photos obtained by HollywoodLife. The Marry Me actress looked ready for the season as she wore a festive, oversized sweater, ripped jeans and white sneakers. Her daughter also rocked the ripped-jean look but completed it with black and white sneakers instead.

The mom-daughter duo reportedly visited multiple stores, such as a Bed Bath & Beyond, a Christian Dior boutique and a Valentino shop.

The outing comes less than one week after the two were spotted shopping for new glasses with Jennifer’s boyfriend, Ben Affleck, on December 11.

The Hustlers actress opted for a casual yet sleek look, donning a gray sweater and a coat as they walked through the store. Ben nearly matched the “On the Floor” singer, as he wore a dark gray coat and simple black pants. Emme, on the other hand, chose a large denim jacket and black pants for the day, completing her look with white Converse sneakers.

While Ben seemingly maintains a positive relationship with Jennifer’s child, The Good Will Hunting actor recently came under fire for his public comments about ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their children during an interview with Howard Stern.



Shutterstock

“That was part of why I started drinking alcohol, I was trapped,” Ben revealed to the SiriusXM host on Tuesday, December 14. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I am not happy. What do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

J. Lo has not publicly commented on her boyfriend’s statement, but the 13 Going on 30 actress wasn’t pleased about what he said, an insider exclusively told In Touch the same day.

“Jen isn’t particularly happy with Ben’s wording on the subject of why they divorced,” the source said. “He gave an interview saying he felt ‘trapped’ in the marriage, Jen wouldn’t have used that phrase or even opened up publicly like that. It was disrespectful.”

Ben, however, asserted that he continues to respect his ex-wife and their coparenting relationship in a follow-up interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, December 15, noting what he said was taken “out of context.”

APEX/MEGA

“When it’s about my kids, I have to just draw a line and be clear — it’s not true,” the Last Duel actor, told the host. “I don’t believe that. It’s the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe and I would never want my kids to think that I would ever say a bad thing about their mom.”