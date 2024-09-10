Jennifer Lopez shared that she almost didn’t wear her revealing silver “revenge dress” amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.

After Jennifer, 55, turned heads in a metallic gown with gaping slits that were held together with black velvet bows at the Unstoppable premiere September 6, she admitted that she almost didn’t wear the risqué gown.

“There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn’t. And I was like, f–k it,” Jennifer told People about the dress, adding that it “felt good” to wear the ensemble.

The “On the Floor” singer completed the daring look with a metallic Judith Leiber clutch, Dolce & Gabbana platform heels and Hassanzadeh jewelry.

Meanwhile, fans also noticed that Jennifer seemingly removed her rib cage tattoo. She got the now missing ink with Ben, 52, and she debuted their matching tattoos in an Instagram post in February 2023. The photo showed that her tattoo was an arrow running through an infinity sign that was made of their names. As for Ben, his ink ran vertically down his ribs and featured two crossed arrows with their first initials in the middle.

Jennifer attended the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival nearly three weeks after she filed for divorce from the Gone Girl star after two years of marriage. While she listed their date of separation as April 26, she waited to file the paperwork until the anniversary of their second wedding celebration. She did not reveal if they had a prenup in place and listed “irreconcilable differences” as their reason for divorce.

After she filed the paperwork, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Jennifer has been struggling in recent months. “J. Lo has been through a lot in her life, but this year has really tested how much pain she can withstand,” the source shared, adding that her split from Ben “devastated her.”

“She wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless. When she realized that, she filed,” the insider continued. “Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears. It’s the worst year of her life.”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

In addition to her marriage falling apart, 2024 also marked a difficult year for Jennifer’s career. Jennifer self-financed and released three projects exploring her life as a hopeless romantic — an album, This Is Me … Now, a movie, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story and a documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told – which were all not successful. Her professional hits continued when Jennifer canceled her This Is Me… Live: The Greatest Hits tour in May after struggling to sell tickets.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she told her fans via her OntheJLo website on May 31. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

Split rumors began swirling in May, which led many people to “think J. Lo waited to file for divorce because she didn’t want it to happen around the time of her canceled tour.” However, the insider told In Touch that the “she was still holding on to her marriage.”