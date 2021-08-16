What’s sexy and smooth? Well, Mariah Carey’s voice for starters. But also her new liqueur brand: Black Irish.

Playfully nodding to her heritage, this lineup of aged Irish Whiskey blended with dairy sourced from Irish farms is sure to keep you singing its praises all year round. Available in delicious flavors, such as Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, and White Chocolate, each bottle is produced in a certified sustainable facility—with 50% renewable energy.

“I have been putting my heart into this project for almost two years and I am so excited to finally share this news with you all” says Carey. “I wanted to create something that embodies the holidays and gives everyone a reason to celebrate year-round, and I really think we have done that with Black Irish.”

Available in stores across the U.S., each 750ml bottle ($29.99) and a 50ml bottle ($3.99) feature a cap and seal stamped with Mariah Carey’s “MC” initials, as well as Carey’s signature butterfly. To learn more about this new spirit, visit www.goblackirish.com or follow the brand on Instagram at @GoBlackIrish.