Isla Fisher is partying like a champ as she continues to celebrate the end of her marriage to controlling husband Sacha Baron Cohen – and pals are cheering her on saying it’s the least she deserves following years of tension and unhappiness.

“It’s the first summer she’s felt truly carefree and happy in longer than anyone can remember. She’s letting her hair down, catching up with old friends and hitting the party scene,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She’d never call it a divorce party, but that’s pretty much what it is and everyone’s happy to see her finally enjoying herself again.”

Isla, 48, and Sacha, 52, announced their split in April after nearly 14 years of marriage. The pair revealed via Instagram that they jointly filed to end their marriage in 2023 and asked fans to respect their privacy as they navigated their separation.

The divorce announcement came on the heels of significant allegations made by Sacha and Isla’s costar Rebel Wilson in her memoir, Rebel Rising, which hit shelves earlier that month.

The trio previously collaborated on the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby. In her memoir, the Pitch Perfect alum, 44, recounted her experience with Sacha during the making of the film, alleging that he humiliated her and asked her to perform a lewd act.

“As long as Isla doesn’t go too far with it, the consensus among her inner circle is that this is healthy for her and exactly what she needs after so many years of stress with Sacha,” the insider explains. “Isla tried so hard, for so long, to be the perfect wife and really put all her needs to the side to make him happy.”

Getty Images

The source says that Isla’s spirit “suffered a lot,” so to see the Shopaholic actress “enjoying her freedom again, doing what she wants to do, is truly heartwarming.”

“Her family and friends are all encouraging her to keep living her best life and not feel guilty about it,” the insider concludes. “Before she split with Sacha she had the weight of the world on her shoulders but that’s all lifted and she’s back to the joyful woman people knew her to be before she got dragged down by Sacha and all his bad moods.”

Sacha and Isla first crossed paths in 2001, with the Madagascar star later telling the New York Times that he thought Isla was “hilarious” during their first encounter.

“We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party,” he told the publication. “I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did.”

After getting engaged in 2004, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Paris in 2010. Over their nearly 14-year marriage, the couple celebrated the arrival of three children.

The actress gave rare insight into her relationship with the Borat actor during a February appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, shedding light on their Valentine’s Day traditions.

“I wouldn’t say we’re particularly … I think just having a lot of kids and being busy, we don’t do a lot,” she told host Kelly Clarkson on February 13. “But every year Sacha does give me a card that’s like, ‘Happy Valentine’s from’ and then there’s a massive question mark.”