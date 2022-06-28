Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

In the minds of many, music is a form of therapy that encourages a feeling of togetherness and enables listeners to embrace the emotions that the human heart feels while recognizing that many people out there are silently healing from similar experiences.

Unlike the ordinary tunes that we may hum, Isabelle Fries’ singles are genuine works of art. Music, according to the young superstar, is a basic human desire that allows a greater connection to one’s self. Isabelle’s angelic voice echoes a sense of belonging, making her listeners feel heard while communicating that suffering may look a lot more different than simply being alone in the process of experiencing anguish.

The profound lyrics of her newly released single “What Can I Do For You” have captured the hearts of millions of listeners across the globe. In addition, the promising young vocalist has remarked that this song is particularly personal to her. Rob Chiarelli, a Grammy-winning producer who has collaborated with superstars like Diana Ross, Janet Jackson, and Madonna, produced this track.

Before the release of her latest song, this blossoming young musician also created another indie-folk gem, “Scrapbook.” This is about sentimental longing for past experiences, the emotion of nostalgia.

Isabelle‘s impactful compositions have garnered a total of six million listens across all music streaming platforms by serving as a source of hope. The prolific songwriter of this heart-touching single, Seth Baer, asserts, “This song is about being there for someone no matter the situation. Just being a steady foundation and source of hope for when someone needs it most.”

What distinguishes this rising American singer and philanthropist is how beautifully she blends the concept of continuing to give and encouraging compassion through her work while being a humanitarian at heart and educating youngsters in Uganda.

Since she was young, Isabelle has been consistently “using her platform to be the voice of the unheard.” She is currently a board member of The Global Livingston Institute (GLI), for which she performs in Uganda. The primary purpose of this non-profit organization is to bring together global communities to learn and enhance practices in community engagement.

Continuing to redefine culture alongside expanding her noble causes, Isabelle established the Bulamu Raise Your Voice Community Charity as a companion foundation to GLI during one of her performances at GLI in Uganda.

With its roots in sustainability and the recycling movement, the foundations promote music and sports in Ugandan schools. The young humanitarian also urges those who are unwilling to contribute to the community to “think strategically, giving everyone a seat at the table to make an impact together.”

Isabelle remains distinct and true to her ideals by singing songs about love, longing, and other universally felt emotions. The emerging artist vows to create music from a place of authenticity and encourages her listeners to support her vision of harmony and peace by streaming her tracks on all major music platforms to help her achieve the aim of educating the unprivileged and become the voice of the next generation.