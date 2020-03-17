A piece of her heart. Isabel Rock shared a sentimental story about her husband, Jacob Roloff, and father, on Monday, March 16, revealing her love now calls her by the same nickname that her dad uses. While taking to Instagram with a beautiful photo of her and Jacob on the beach, she dished about a sweet moment they recently shared together.

“Since I was a baby, I have had a special nickname that I have n e v e r before shared here because it is so sacred to me,” the artist, 24, began her caption on Instagram. “It is a pretty big deal in my family. I love it. Only the people closest to me call me by it, and it makes my heart truly feel warm and fuzzy whenever anybody uses it.”

Courtesy of Jacob Roloff/Instagram

“My dad almost exclusively calls me by it,” Isabel added, noting how she and the Little People, Big World alum, 23, have developed a solid imitation of her father “because he is hilarious and incredibly quotable.”

The star mentioned how Jacob frequently “repeats his unique phrases in his distinguishable Chilean accent because it makes both of us laugh and think of him.”

Isabel said that she asked her beau a question last week, and he randomly replied, “Don’t know, Juji,” with the same inflection her dad uses when he says it. They both looked at each other and smiled after the adorable interaction.

“A few days later it happened again, but he did it pretty casually,” she added. “I noticed it hadn’t been addressed yet so I asked, ‘That’s new. You call me Juji now?’ He looked down, blushed and said, ‘I have secretly wanted to call you that for five years.'” Of course, several of her fans loved reading the heartwarming details and praised them for being such a great couple.

Isabel has a very strong bond with her family, and they grew even closer in the wake of her mother’s untimely death from breast cancer in 2014. The star often posts about her dad and brother, Nico, who she has referred to as her “best friend.”

Courtesy of Jacob Roloff/Instagram

Meanwhie, Jacob and Isabel have been enjoying married life ever since they tied the knot in a stunning outdoor celebration back in September 2019. Earlier this month, he gushed over his leading lady while sharing a photo of her soaking up the views.

“STEAMIN water; SMOKIN lady,” he captioned the snap.

Talk about relationship goals!