Is Tiger Woods’ Mistress Rachel Uchitel Heading to Bravo?

Tiger Woods’ mistress Rachel Uchitel appears to be headed to Bravo’s reality TV universe!

The brunette shot to infamy in 2009 when the news broke that she’d been putting around with golf champ Tiger, 48, a revelation that caused his now ex wife Elin Nordegren to chase the cheater from their Florida home with a golf club!

Rachel, 49, was recently spotted in Palm Beach, Florida, apparently shooting scenes for the prospective show Snowbirds, which features New York socialites wintering in the Sunshine State haven for the rich and famous.

But the beauty — whose reality TV résumé includes Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew — is being coy about her new potential role.

While Rachel reportedly admitted she was at two parties attended by other prospective cast members, she told a media outlet she was “absolutely not on the cast.”