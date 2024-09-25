Sean “Diddy” Combs is desperate to avoid spending too much time in prison, fearing he’s marked for death by West Coast gangbangers eager to avenge the 1996 murder of rival rapper Tupac Shakur, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

“If you are a persona non grata for a certain gang or group, there are people who will go out of their way to do something bad to you,” warns the Criminal Center’s Christopher Zoukis, author of The Federal Prison Handbook. “No one [behind bars] is ever truly safe or isolated.”

Combs, 54, is currently facing a slew of sexual assault and human trafficking charges that could land him in federal prison for the rest of his life. His September 17 arrest follows a Homeland Security investigation into his alleged criminal enterprise that lawmen say included drug-fueled orgies called freak offs, featuring male prostitutes and female fans turned terrified victims.

Now, the hip-hop honcho — branded the new Jeffrey Epstein in a lawsuit by one victim — could be a dead man walking if he lands inside a federal prison controlled by gangs.

“Gangs are very powerful, even in the most secure prisons,” Robert Stratton, a convicted drug smuggler turned author, tells In Touch.

Stratton, who penned the novel Defending Alice, believes Diddy’s life would be endangered even if he was kept in high-security isolation.

“It would be possible to get to him, but it would take cooperation with prison guards, like in the case of Jeffery Epstein,” he says.

Billionaire Epstein was awaiting trial for peddling flesh to some of the world’s richest and most powerful men when he died under mysterious circumstances while imprisoned five years ago.

And like Epstein, sources say Diddy outfitted his homes with spy cameras, which have his celebrity pals — including Justin Bieber, Ashton Kutcher and Cuba Gooding Jr. — quaking in their boots, fearing they may appear in the footage seized by federal investigators during raids in March.

Ironically, Diddy is being held without bail in the same notoriously dangerous Brooklyn lockup where Epstein’s convicted madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, was caged and claimed to be threatened by other prisoners and guards.

Meanwhile, Combs could already have a price on his head due to his alleged ties to Tupac’s murder. Although he’s called his involvement in the Las Vegas shooting “pure fiction,” prosecutors in that unsolved case are said to be collaborating with the feds investigating Diddy.

Combs was arrested in New York after U.S. Attorney Damian Williams unsealed a scathing indictment accusing the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer of racketeering, sex trafficking, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

Investigators also seized two AR-15 rifles, along with 1,000 bottles of baby oil allegedly used during the freak offs, where some participants became so exhausted and dehydrated they were given IV drips.

“Combs’ sexual abuse of women included causing them to engage in frequent, days-long sexual activity

with male commercial sex workers, some of whom were transported over state lines,” notes a Department of Justice statement.

Although Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, vehemently denies the allegations, prosecutors are determined to keep the rapper behind bars. They call him a flight risk who has “attempted to bribe security staff and threatened and interfered with witnesses to his criminal conduct.”

Sources say the longer Diddy stays behind bars, the greater the threat to his well-being.

“Gang members would be scoring themselves a massive trophy if they took him out — especially if he had anything at all to do with the Tupac shooting,” says one prison expert.

And renowned defense attorney Stacey Richman, who represents Epstein’s brother, Mark, tells In Touch detention centers operated by the Bureau of Prisons are problematic for the entire justice system.

“Something could happen to anybody in the current status of our detention systems,” she declares. “It’s a concern for the courts, it’s a concern for the government, it’s a concern for the defense, and it is a significant concern for every individual who is detained.”