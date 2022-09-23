Spilling the tea? Fans are speculating that Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, accidentally revealed the name of Kylie Jenner’s son during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians.

Khloe, 38, FaceTimed family members to virtually meet her newborn son, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, during the premiere episode, which dropped on Thursday, September 22. While talking to True, 4, Khloé asked the little one if she wanted to meet her new sibling, to which True eagerly replied, “Yes!”

“Baby brother. Hi, Snowy!” True said before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum quickly responded saying that was not his name.

Earlier in the episode, Khloé revealed to momager Kris Jenner that she had been looking at baby names that start with a “T” for her son. She also told best friend Malika Haqq that True was excited to be a big sister because her cousin Stormi Webster also has a baby brother since Kylie, 25, gave birth to her and Travis Scott‘s second child in February.

After the episode aired, fans took to social media and hypothesized that they cracked the code to Kylie’s son’s moniker, who was previously named Wolf Webster. Since True correlated her baby brother to the makeup mogul’s baby boy, online users thought she called her brother Snowy, thinking that her brother would have the same name as Kylie’s son.

“Have you ever seen Gossip Girl? They told you who it was in the first episode. I feel like that’s what [production] is doing. It’s in plain sight,” TikTok user @marissaspagnoli said on Thursday, September 22.

“Snow & Stormi make sense. Together they are their own little snowstorm,” one person commented, as a second person wrote, “Snow ” snowy” makes so much sense to me… starting with the letter S like Stormi.”

However, other fans attempted to debunk the theory, while making valid arguments. “[True’s] cat is called snowy,” a third person wrote, while a fourth chimed in, “It’s literally the kitten’s name … ”

It seems as though True was excited to spill details about the new addition. Khloé revealed that True told people that she was “having a baby brother” while the reality star was still keeping the surrogate’s pregnancy under wraps.

Kylie has also kept the name of her son hush-hush since welcoming baby no. 2 on February 2. She revealed his name was Wolf just days later. One month later, the pair announced the little one was no longer named Wolf and didn’t mention his new name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” Kylie wrote via Instagram on March 21. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”