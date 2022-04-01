Kim Kardashian’s fans are speculating that she’ll star in an upcoming Katy Perry music video, after celebrity gossip Instagram page Deuxmoi posted about an A-list reality star and pop star collaborating in a music video with “iconic” outfits.

“This A-List reality star and entrepreneur is guest appearing in an A-list pop princesses upcoming music video,” the Instagram Story reads. “These two are quite close friends. I have seen some outfits for the video and let me tell you in one word – ICONIC.”

In addition to the multiple hints laced throughout the message, the subject line of the post said “KUWT California Girls,” which references Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Skims founder’s family’s show, and “California Gurls,” the pop star’s Grammy-nominated song.

As fans debated over the stars behind the rumor, many of the speculators agreed the Kardashian in question is most likely either Kim, 41, or her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

While neither star has commented on the rumors, their fans are convinced of the claims because they are, as the blind item states, “quite close friends.” After they both attended the 2018 Met Gala, Kim tweeted that Katy, 37, brought her glue-on nails via plane from Los Angeles to New York just so the KUWTK alum could have them for the night.

“Katy actually flew my nails on her plane over to me from LA LOL They are just glued on! So had to show her!” Kim wrote at the time.

If the reality star behind the blind item is the mother of four, this wouldn’t be her first time appearing in a music video. In September 2021, she appeared in her then-husband Kanye West’s “Bound 2” and “Come To Life” videos, the latter of which shows footage of the rapper’s listening event for his album Donda. Before that, she made a cameo in Fall Out Boy’s “Thnks fr th Mmrs” in 2007.

The “Dark Horse” singer, who just listed her Los Angeles mansion for $19.5 million, shared her love for Kim and her entire family during an interview at the 2015 Met Gala.

“The Kardashians, in my book, are completely valid,” she told Entertainment Weekly, adding major praise for the family.