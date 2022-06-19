Kendall Jenner was slowly becoming more open about showing off her romance with boyfriend Devin Booker via Instagram. Are the model and NBA player still together today? Scroll down for everything we know about their dating status.

Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Still Together?

Kendall shared a photo via her Instagram Stories on June 18, 2022, with her pal, model Fai Khadra, sitting at a dinner table together. While they only posed for the camera briefly, fans were concerned because she hadn’t posted anything with Devin for quite some time.

Not only that, but fans are also worried about trouble in paradise after the two failed to acknowledge their second anniversary of dating on June 12, 2022, after making a very public display of it the year prior.

The date came and went without any Instagram posts or messages about the milestone. The year prior, the pair shared tributes to one another with personal photos showing how crazy they were for each other. Kendall posted a smiling photo hugging the Phoenix Suns star from behind, while he leaned in between her legs as she sat on a kitchen countertop. She also included a personal snapshot cuddled up in the Phoenix Suns star’s lap aboard a private plane.

Devin shared a series of photos that included the caption, “365. 52. 1,” denoting their one-year anniversary. He showed a picture of the pair swimming in Utah’s Lake Powell, along with a sunset snapshot including a romantic dinner table while writing, “I [heart emoji] @kendalljenner” on it.

Fans also noticed that the NBA star had either deleted or archived a New Year’s Eve photo from his page showing himself and Kendall smiling and hugging each other tightly. Kendall had also posted it in a carousel of snapshots showing how she rang in 2022, which she simply captioned, “My weekend.”

However, Kendall did recently bring Devin as her date to sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s May 22 wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. Despite their lack of social media PDA, the two still seem to be going strong.

What Has Kendall Said About Dating Devin?

While it isn’t often that Kendall expresses her “love” for Devin, she’s shown in other posts how much he means to her. Kenny made a pitch for fans to vote for Devin as a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game with a January 7 Instagram Story, telling followers how to cast their ballots for her boyfriend.

Devin publicly expressed his feelings toward Kendall on her November 3, 2021, birthday. The athlete gushed that she was the “Most beautiful woman” in an Instagram Story photo showing the pair having a romantic dinner during a tropical vacation.

Did Kendall and Devin Ever Get Engaged?

An engagement is “only a matter of time,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in January 2022, adding “They’re so in love.” The insider said that while Kendall and Devin “talk about getting married” and their future together, they’re not in a “huge rush,” to the altar. However, the model’s famous family is “counting down the days” until the athlete “pops the question.”

Do Kendall and Devin Have Kids?

While the pair aren’t parents yet, Kendall expressed how having a baby is starting to feel “real” to her during a June 9, episode of The Kardashians. She went shopping for baby gifts for her then-pregnant sibling Kylie Jenner and confided to sister Khloé Kardashian, “Oh my god, being in a baby store feels real for me these days. Just like the day is coming for me, you know?”