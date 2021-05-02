Only a joke — for now. Kendall Jenner agreed to prank the Kardashian-Jenner family by messaging their group chat that she had gotten engaged to boyfriend Devin Booker on Saturday, May 1.

During a cute cocktail hour with eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian for her brand Poosh’s annual wellness conference, the 42-year-old suggested that the pair play truth or dare over some 818 Tequila drinks. The 25-year-old’s second dare was to text the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars’ group chat and say she was engaged.

Poosh/YouTube; Matt York/AP/Shutterstock

“Oh my God,” the supermodel told her sibling. “But it’s believable so I will do it.” Kourtney replied, “This is amazing. You know Khloé [Kardashian] is gonna write a novel.”

The reality stars even enlisted a crew member to let them borrow a diamond ring to make the prank more believable. However, Kenny’s sisters knew pretty quickly that something wasn’t right. “You’re lying,” Kylie Jenner said when she called the Vogue cover girl directly after receiving the text message. She also told her sister that the ring she was posing with didn’t fit her. “Well, it needs to be sized,” Kourt responded.

The next sibling to give Kendall a call was Khloé. “That’s so stupid, why would you do that to us?” the Good American founder, 36, asked when they told her it was just a prank. “Well, at least we know you guys will be excited when the day comes,” Kourtney added.

Minutes before the engagement prank, the 818 Tequila founder was dared to call mom Kris Jenner and tell her she was pregnant. “That’s so weird you just told me this because I dreamed about this last night,” the matriarch, 65, told her daughter as she and her sister stifled their laughter. “I think it’s great news, but I’m your mom.”

After Kenny came clean, Kris said, “Oh brother, I’ll go put the champagne back on ice.”

Kendall and her NBA player beau, 24, sparked romance rumors in April 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official nearly a year later in February 2021. Since then, the dynamic duo has been “getting serious” as a couple, an insider previously told Life & Style. “They make a really cute couple. She definitely sees a future together.”

Their bond appears to be unstoppable. “He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” a second source previously revealed. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”