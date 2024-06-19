In 2023, Justin Bieber sold the rights to his music catalog for more than $200 million — but In Touch has learned that the star is already running out of cash. He and wife Hailey Bieber, 27, were even forced to take a commercial flight in May because of his dwindling bank account! “While they always fly private, Justin simply couldn’t afford it this time,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “He spends more money than he’s got coming in, and is now having to cut back on certain luxuries.” The “What Do You Mean?” singer, 30, last toured in 2022, and he hasn’t released an album since 2021. According to the source, Justin’s lack of new income is causing friction with his wealth management team. “They recently advised him against buying Hailey a $700K diamond ring, so he applied for a loan. But the loan was denied and he purchased it anyway,” reveals the source. “If Justin doesn’t make some changes soon, he could lose everything. He is going to go broke.”

