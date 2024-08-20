Counting On fans think Jana Wissmann (née Duggar) hinted that she is distancing herself from her famous family following her wedding to husband Stephen Wissmann.

Shortly after Jana, 34, married Stephen, 31, on August 15, the former TLC star changed her name from “Jana Duggar” to “Jana Wissmann” in her Instagram bio.

While fans aren’t surprised that she took her husband’s last name, some of her sisters still have their maiden names featured in their social media bios. For example, Jill Duggar is listed as “Jill (Duggar) Dillard.” However, Jinger Duggar, Jessa Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar only have their married names in their bios.

Shortly after Jana removed Duggar from her name on Instagram, several fans rushed to social media to comment on the change. “Honestly, Wissmann is a killer last name. I’d be so fast to lose that fugly Duggar,” one person wrote. Another added, “Dropping the Duggar like a bad habit.”

Meanwhile, others took to the comments section of Jana’s Instagram posts from the wedding to note that she didn’t include photos with some of her family members. “No pictures with Dad … that’s interesting,” someone wrote, referencing Duggar patriarch Jim Bob Duggar. An additional fan chimed in, “I wonder why Jennifer and Josie weren’t bridesmaids.”

“I am surprised her twin brother didn’t make it into the bridal party,” another person commented about John-David Duggar.

While many of Jana’s siblings had high-profile courtships leading to their marriages, the eldest Duggar daughter opted to keep her romance with Stephen private before their wedding ceremony.

Jana also opened up about her decision to marry later in life than most of her siblings. “I’m just like, ‘What is it? Is it me? Do I have a problem?’” she told People while reflecting on why she decided to settle down at an older age.

“I know I’ve prayed for this for years and years and yeah, definitely been like, ‘What’s the matter? Why can’t I just…’ All of my siblings, most of them have been married in their early 20s,” she continued, adding that it was “disheartening at times.”

Despite taking longer to find love than some of her siblings, Jana noted that she had “been able to connect with so many of my other siblings, or friends, or do things that a lot of married people have not been able to do as they’ve gotten married young.”

TLC

“I’ve tried to look at the positive, yet you long for that person, that someone that you can spend life with,” she shared. “It has been hard, but it has been good and God’s taught me a lot through it all.”

Following their nuptials, Jana shared that she’s moving from Arkansas to Nebraska to live with Stephen.

The couple dated briefly in 2021, though they decided to part ways and eventually reconnected in early 2024.

“It was like, ‘What are we doing? We still enjoy each other. We still really appreciate each other,’” she told People about their decision to give their romance another try, adding that they had “talked to each other on and off over the years.”