Deon Derrico and Karen Derrico invited TLC cameras into their home for five seasons as they raised their 14 children. Unfortunately, after 19 years of marriage, the parents of 14 called it quits in June 2024 — leaving reality TV fans questioning if the Doubling Down With the Derricos will return for season 6.

Is ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Returning for Season 6?

Amid Deon and Karen’s divorce saga, the father of 14 revealed the show is still in production and viewers will get a front seat to how the marital drama unfolded.

“Just so you guys are aware, we are currently filming everything that’s been going on,” Deon told his fans in an Instagram livestream video, which was shared by Starcasm on July 8, 2024. “So you guys don’t have to keep asking. We already know. There’s a lot happening. A lot going on. A lot of moving parts. A lot of moving legs.”

He promised fans that they would be able to “follow” along and “find out exactly what happened” leading up to his split from Karen. “I don’t really want to go into it. It’s been a lot, as you guys can imagine,” Deon continued. “We’ve been through a lot, as you guys can imagine. But we’re making it. We’re doing good.”

The TLC personality panned the camera to show off that he was spending time with some of their younger children as he emphasized his and Karen’s commitment to coparenting their large family. “Our primary goal is to make sure that our children are happy and feeling heard and loved and all that good stuff,” he added. “And that’s both Mommy and my primary goal.”

He concluded his message by telling his followers that they will get an inside look to how he and Karen ended up divorce and “where we’re going from here.” However, he admitted that they “don’t even know” what their futures look like.

When Did ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Stars Deon and Karen Divorce?

Deon and Karen shocked longtime viewers by filing for divorce in June 2024. The pair didn’t waste any time during the proceeding as it was finalized just two days later.

The reality TV couple agreed to split legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children, Derrick, twins Dallas and Denver, quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, twins Diez and Dior and triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver. The pair also share daughter Darian, though she was not included in the custody agreement since she isn’t a minor and is already a legal adult.

In light of their divorce, Deon was ordered to pay Karen $1,166 per month in child support. Meanwhile, she was responsible for covering all of their kids’ medical insurance.

Why Did ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Stars Deon and Karen Divorce?

It’s unclear why the Doubling Down With the Derricos’ couple split, however, they proved they’re still a united front by issuing a joint statement about their decision to call it quits.

“Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well-being is our priority,” the exes said after news of their split went public. “We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”