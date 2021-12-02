Outdaughtered star Danielle Busby shut down pregnancy rumors after teasing a big “secret” with husband Adam Busby on Wednesday, December 1.

“The most guessed response to what the secret is … that I’m pregnant again,” the TLC star, 37, said after giving her hubby, 39, a moment to guess what fans were saying.

Danielle Busby/Instagram

“I mean, I was going to say that, but it’s impossible,” Adam said in reference to Danielle undergoing a hysterectomy two years ago. The reality TV mom added with a laugh, “That would straight up be a real miracle because there ain’t no baby carrying organs in this body.”

Danielle and Adam are the proud parents of six girls — daughter Blayke and quintuplets Hazel, Riley, Parker, Olivia and Ava. Their family has America’s only all-girl quintuplets on record.

Courtesy Danielle Busby/Instagram

The former office manager previously opened up about her decision to get a hysterectomy in November 2019 after being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, known as PCOS.

“I know this isn’t something we haven’t ever really shared or talked about, but life physically after having quintuplets has been super painful, challenging, hard,” Dani explained at the time. “[We’ve] discovered that, you know, [I] basically [have] PCOS, which is like where cysts keep forming on my ovaries and they keep rupturing, which is just unbearable.”

The Louisiana native revealed that she had “quite a bit of issues” with her body after welcoming her multiples. The year leading up to her surgery had been at “the top of the scale” when it came to “pain,” Danielle said, adding there were some days she was “not able to get out of bed.”

“I’m so proud of my body for being able to carry the girls for 28 weeks and have five healthy babies who are now 4 [years old],” she continued. “But the past three years have been really, really filled with a lot of physical pain within, you know, the woman aspect of, like, my uterus and stuff.”

That being said, Adam told Us Weekly in May 2020 that the couple will “never close the door completely” on having more kids.

“We’ll always be open-minded,” the Adam Busby Media creator said at the time, while Danielle noted, “If [adoption is] something God puts in our heart and it’s something we get called and led to do, we’d follow that.”

While Danielle admitted it “would be nice to have a little boy,” she acknowledged that the “shop was closed.”