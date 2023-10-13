This is branded content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Lotion infused with cannabidiol (CBD) is hot in the health industry. In fact, customer reviews highlight how CBD rejuvenates the skin while an increasing number of research studies are showing evidence of efficacy in managing many skin problems and alleviating muscle aches.

If you have sensitive skin or want to know more about which CBD products might be suitable for you, read on!

Benefits of CBD Lotion

There are some exciting developments happening with formulated skin care and athletic performance products. For example, some lotions have additional cannabinoids and muscle recovery cream is effective at reducing soreness.

Overall, the CBD industry is seeing increased consumer interest in CBD infused skincare, so there are many new cleansers, moisturizers, lotions, balms and patches.

A CBD lotion offers an additional method for getting cannabinoid benefits. Many lotions in this list are designed to be applied to the full body, so that potentially help overall skin issues and general muscle relaxation.

Here are some basic benefits associated with CBD lotion:

It hydrates dry skin

It eases itching

It reduces inflammation

It decreases muscle soreness

It helps treat special problems like acne

We review products and provide product information to our audience. This process involves reviewing the cost, ingredients, manufacturing approaches and more. We then identify a shortlist of standouts for specific features.

Best CBD Lotions in 2023

Here are some of our favorite CBD lotions to help a variety of people.

1. Best Overall CBD Lotion: Tanasi CBD+CBDa Lotion

Tanasi

Company Overview:

Tanasi’s mission is to improve the health of the planet and its people through natural plant cultivation and botanical science. The founders dedicated $2.5 million to Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) and the Tennessee Center for Botanical Medicine Research (TCBMR) in 2016 to support this goal. 5% of all sales goes back to the University to help fund additional research. Tanasi is devoted to developing the best possible hemp-derived products.

Product Features:

Tanasi’s CBD and CBDa Lotion is effective at rejuvenating sore muscles and stiff joints. The lotion is gentle and effective enough to use daily and it does a great job of moisturizing dry skin and soothing irritated areas. The CBD and CBDa combination is twice as effective as CBD only lotions.

Product Specifications:

CBD Type: THC-Free Broad spectrum

Strength: 1200 mg of CBD per bottle

Size: 4 oz

Pros:

Patent pending CBD and CBDA 1:1 formulation

30 day guarantee

Can be used several times per day

Toxin Free

Cruelty-Free

Gluten Free

Non-GMO

What Customers Love:

Customers love how the product easily absorbs into the skin. Some customers report it helps with managing pain and irritated skin. Some say it helps manage back pain, while others claim it helps overcome morning stiffness.

2. Best for Dry Skin: Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion Skin Formula

Cornbread Hemp

Company Overview:

Cousins Eric Zipperle and Jim Higdon started Cornbread Hemp in order to provide organic, high quality hemp products to customers. They were the first Kentucky company to offer USDA certified organic CBD products from hemp cultivated on their farms. Cornbread has grown their product line from a handful of tinctures to pet products, skin care and more.

Product Features:

This full spectrum calming Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion contains eucalyptus and rosemary. A touch of menthol makes the lotion more soothing.

Product Specifications:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Strength: 500 mg of CBD per jar

Size: 2 oz

Pros:

Absorbs quickly

No oily residue

30 day guarantee

You can select from three delivery frequencies (30, 45 or 60 days)

What Customers Love:

Customers are happy with the amount of pain relief this lotion provides. They love the menthol smell and how quickly the lotion gets absorbed into skin. Customers appreciate the attentive customer support and quick shipping.

3. Best for Sensitive Skin: Raw Botanics Raw Advantage Body Lotion

Raw Botanics

Company Overview:

Raw Botanics was founded by friends Les Kollegian and Brendan Smith. Les is a two-time cancer survivor and Brendan has battled PTSD for over 20 years, so they wanted to help others support their wellness with quality hemp products.

Product Features:

Raw Botanics oil body lotion contains a nourishing blend of Vitamin E, aloe vera, almond oil, lemongrass and ginger. This lotion is effective at moisturizing dry skin, promoting overall relaxation and easing sore muscles.

Product Specifications:

CBD Type: Broad spectrum

Strength: 300 mg CBD per bottle

Size: 4 oz

Pros:

Easily absorbed

High product quality

30 day guarantee

Organic

What Customers Love:

Customers love how soothing the lotion is. Many like how it is not greasy at all and absorbs into the skin quickly. The lotion also does not soak into clothing or fabric. The customers also appreciate the organic and ethically sourced ingredients.

4. Best Smelling CBD Lotion: CBD American Shaman CBD Body Lotion

CBD American Shaman

Company Overview:

CBD American Shaman started with a mission to bring wellness to the world through ultra-concentrated terpene rich CBD Oil derived from premium hemp.

Product Features:

CBD American Shaman’s body lotion offers effective hydration. It features many organic ingredients including cocoa butter, shea olein butter, grape seed oil, olive oil, sunflower oil, sweet almond oil, avocado oil, apricot kernel oil, pumpkin oil and more. All these organic ingredients make for a luxurious yet affordable lotion.

Some key terpenes of this product include Humulene, Terpineol, α-Pinene, Limonene, Linalool and β-Caryophyllene. Nanotechnology is used to create this premium product.

Product Specifications:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Strength: 120 mg Nano CBD per bottle

Size: 8 oz

Pros:

Absorbs into skin quickly

Terpene-rich

Affordable

Appealing scents

What Customers Love:

Customers love the various scents the lotion comes in. They report that it absorbs into the skin quickly and does not leave a residue. Customers are extremely happy with the relief from sore muscles and dry, irritated skin.

5. Best for Irritated Skin: JustCBD CBD Body Lotion

JustCBD

Company Overview:

JustCBD is Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified. The products are made from organic, U.S. grown hemp.

Product Features:

JustCBD Body Lotion is a soothing blend of lavender and aloe vera. Aloe vera is effective in reducing inflammation and the lavender scent is perfect for preparing the mind and body for bedtime.

Product Specifications:

CBD Type: Not specified

Strength: 125 mg CBD, 250 mg CBD, or 1000 mg CBD per bottle

Size: 4 oz

Pros:

Appealing scent

Helps control skin oil production

Lavender and aloe vera are soothing to the skin

What Customers Love:

Customers really love the lotion’s hydrating powers. They report a sense of calm after applying the lavender-infused lotion. The compact bottle makes it easy to carry and use anywhere.

6. Best Muscle Pain Relief: Pure Spectrum CBD Natural Moisturizing Full Body Lotion

Pure Spectrum CBD

Company Overview:

Pure Spectrum CBD has been in business since 2018. Pure Spectrum CBD is committed to making high quality, all natural products that are pure and potent. Superior genetics and sustaining growing practices. This vertically integrated company has a $25 million farm and processing center in Kansas.

Product Features:

Pure Spectrum’s Daily Natural Moisturizing Full Body Lotion contains a blend of essential oils and CBD. Some key organic ingredients include aloe, sweet almond oil, grapeseed oil, shea butter, coconut oil, and Vitamin E.

Product Specifications:

CBD Type: Not specified

Strength: 500 mg CBD per bottle

Size: 8 oz

Pros:

Organic

Made from US grown hemp

Non-GMO

Hydrating

What Customers Love:

Customers love that this potent lotion does not have an overpowering scent. They find it relaxes muscles and hydrates skin effectively.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a phytocannabinoid molecule extracted from the hemp plant. The hemp or cannabis sativa L. plant contains over 100 cannabinoids. CBD can also contain terpenes that have unique therapeutic properties. They also influence the aroma and flavor of the CBD strain.

How We Picked Our Favorite CBD Lotions

We picked this list of favorite CBD lotions based on high quality manufacturing standards, lotion ingredients and customer reviews. We looked for specific certifications such as cGMP and GMO approvals. We also paid attention to unique formulations such as CBDA and CBD combinations. We also noted companies that use organic essential oils and some of the more popular scents.

Is CBD Lotion Worth It?

Most people who use CBD lotion regularly would definitely agree that this product is essential to overall wellness. CBD lotion promotes muscle recovery, skin hydration and overall relaxation. People who use CBD lotion claim their skin has a healthier glow and looks more hydrated. Those who use CBD lotion for minimizing wrinkles and aging effects believe their skin looks smoother and more youthful.

Everyone’s skin and health needs are different, so it will take some time to discover the right CBD lotion for you. Consider any skin allergies, other topical skin creams you use, current medications and any relevant environmental factors. Always try a product on a small area of skin and wait 24 hours to check that you do not have a skin reaction or allergy. Once you see that trying the product on a small patch of skin was successful, you can apply the lotion as instructed.

FAQs:

Will CBD make me high?

CBD infused into lotion does not contain more than .3% of the legally allowed amount of THC. THC is the compound that produces a psychoactive effect, so you will not get high from using CBD lotion. The amount of THC is not potent enough for it to cause intoxicating effects.

How Often Should I Reapply Lotion?

Follow the directions on the product label. Each lotion will have different recommendations. You can also ask your dermatologist about frequency of use and specific lotion product ingredients. Discussing your skin health and overall wellness goals will help identify the most optimal lotion use patterns for your needs.

What Happens If I Use A lot of Lotion?

It is safe to use the lotions discussed in this article on a daily basis. Some of the product descriptions indicate that CBD lotion can be used up to three times a day. You may only need to use a small amount of CBD lotion each time to gain significant benefits.

Should I look for lotions with specific ingredients for muscle soreness?

Some lotions designed to target muscle soreness include a menthol or ingredient that creates an icy feeling or cooling effect and helps muscles loosen up.

Some cannabinoid-infused products will feature CBDA. These products are also effective at reducing inflammation. When products feature various cannabinoids, they usually are formulated to promote the entourage effect or the synergistic activity of cannabinoids in which they complement each other’s properties for the purposes of delivering specific benefits.

What does CBDA do? And why is it added to lotions?

Several studies have shown that CBDA effectively minimizes Inflammation and promotes wound healing. It is used in lotions to soothe skin irritated or damaged by injury, infection, or allergies. Scientists also believe it has greater bioavailability than CBD and facilitates the absorption of CBD by the human body.

Final Thoughts on CBD Lotion

CBD skin lotion can help with so many different needs from dry skin to weary muscles. Induced lotions can promote overall relaxation and general skin health. Given the robust benefits that CBD skin lotion offers, CBD lotion seems worthwhile to try. You may sample several and find your perfect CBD lotion through trial and error, or you could try one of the products listed in this article and save yourself the time of researching ingredients, quality and effectiveness.

Once you try CBD lotion, you may find yourself hooked! You might find it good news that the skin care industry predicts exponential growth and product development in the hemp market over the next few decades. That means more innovative product customization for specific problems like wrinkles, inflammation and muscle fatigue.